City council OKs 2nd cannabis dispensary in East Dubuque
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A second cannabis dispensary has been cleared for development in East Dubuque.
City Council members voted unanimously last week to approve a special use permit for Portland, Ore.-based UHCC Inc. to construct an adult-use cannabis dispensary at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa Ave.
“There was no hesitation,” Council Member Jeff Burgmeier said after the meeting. “Everybody is looking forward to it, especially with a brand-new building down on our Main Street. (The developers) were very well prepared, and I think this is going to be great.”
WD School Board moves forward with turf project
FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque School Board has agreed to pay for half of a project to convert its high school football field from grass to turf.
On Monday, board members voted, 4-0, to contribute $750,000 to the $1.5 million project first proposed by the Bobcat Legacy Foundation. School Board Member Mike Rea did not attend the meeting.
Pat Hogrefe, president of the foundation, said his organization will now work to fundraise the remaining $750,000 for the project by March 2023, allowing for the new field to be completed in time for the first high school football game of the year in September 2023.
The project would include the replacement of the grass field at Western Dubuque High School with turf, move the long jump pits and expand the field to make it regulation size for soccer.
Proponents of the project have argued that the current field is often made inaccessible in the spring during heavy rainfall. Hogrefe said numerous after-school programs, from football to band, would benefit from a turf field.
New bar/music venue comes to Main Street in Dubuque
Business owners from Davenport, Iowa, are bringing more food and entertainment options to downtown Dubuque.
Fox Den Motel, in the former Tavern on the Main location at 920 Main St., opened officially on Thursday, July 14, after holding a soft opening previously.
The business is a bar and live music venue, and Davenport restaurant Kitchen Brigade will operate out of the venue’s kitchen to serve food. “We wanted to help expand and help grow the music scene in the area,” said Fox Den Motel co-owner John McDermott. “We knew there were some music lovers in Dubuque, and logistically, this was a good business move for us. Dubuque is just a growing, beautiful town. There are lots of good things going on out there, and we want to be a part of it.”
McDermott and his business partner, Sean Moeller, also own live music venue and bar Raccoon Motel in Davenport. Moeller also does a lot of booking for musical acts at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa, Iowa, so he is familiar with the area music scene.
After delay, work on boutique hotel to begin this fall
Following pandemic-related construction delays, work is slated to begin this fall on a boutique hotel in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
Officials with development company Main Street Community Capital, which is creating the hotel, recently announced that they had selected Meyer Jabara Hotels to manage the planned hotel in the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St.
The project, a partnership with Hyatt Hotels, originally was announced in fall 2020, and the hotel was slated to open by the end of 2021.
However, David Rachie, partner with Main Street Community Capital, said last week that the “one-two punch” of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain issues delayed construction. Work now is slated to start this fall, with a grand opening planned for fall 2023.
Army Reserve center honors ‘hometown hero’
An Army Reserve facility in Dubuque has been named after a local soldier who was killed 31 years ago.
A ceremony last Sunday officially designated the facility as the Spc. Ronald D. Rennison Army Reserve Center. Rennison was a Dubuque native who was one of 292 service members who lost their lives in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
“It’s awesome that we can honor someone who is a hometown hero,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, the Commanding General for the 416th Theater Engineer Command of the U.S. Army Reserve. “This is doing the right thing for the right soldier.”
Baker spoke during the dedication event at the center, located at 10685 Jet Center Drive, near Dubuque Regional Airport. The event drew about 125 people to the Army Reserve center, which marks its 75th year in Dubuque today.
2 Dubuque County Board of Health members resign
Two members of the Dubuque County Board of Health resigned from their positions last week, including a longtime former chair who cited delays by the county Board of Supervisors on a request to expand the health department.
“Following repeated instances where the Board of Supervisors have rejected our requests and recommendations, I can no longer justify continuing to volunteer my time to an effort that does not seem to align with their priorities,” Tom Bechen wrote in his letter of resignation.
In particular, Bechen referenced a split Board of Supervisors delaying action on a request by the Board of Health and health department leaders to expand the department by three employees with $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham have supported the idea but insisted the plan be funded by the county budget, not ARPA funds, and have not taken formal action. Supervisor Ann McDonough has supported the board’s proposal to use ARPA dollars for the expansion.
School bond issue takes next step in Platteville
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A $36 million school bond issue is one step closer to appearing on the ballot after Platteville School Board members began to narrow down wording at their regular meeting this week.
Superintendent Jim Boebel presented board members Wednesday with two different wording options, with the second option receiving the most positive feedback from the board based on its alignment with district goals and values.
The school bond measure was originally proposed at $52 million, but it was scaled back after a community survey found voters likely wouldn’t support a measure of that size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.