The Easter Bunny came early this year to lay out thousands of eggs in Dubuque’s Allison-Henderson Park Saturday morning for the second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt.

Some of the eggs were hidden behind trees or near playground equipment, while others were laid out in the open for young kids to find easily and add to their baskets. But no matter their hiding place, every single plastic shell had been found by the end of the event.

