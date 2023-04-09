The Easter Bunny came early this year to lay out thousands of eggs in Dubuque’s Allison-Henderson Park Saturday morning for the second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt.
Some of the eggs were hidden behind trees or near playground equipment, while others were laid out in the open for young kids to find easily and add to their baskets. But no matter their hiding place, every single plastic shell had been found by the end of the event.
“It’s always great to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they leave, just the excitement and them saying, ‘That was fun. Let’s come back next year,’” said Kelly Lucas, founder of The Authentic Connection, the nonprofit that organized the event. “Families need something like this — something that’s fun and interesting and gives them a chance to form authentic connections (with the community).”
Hundreds of local kids attended the celebration, where they could choose from a variety of Easter-related activities. There were face painting and balloon animal stations, and the Easter Bunny made an appearance to take photos and play with kids.
The egg hunt drew the most excitement, however, with kids circling the park ahead of the event to scope out the best egg-nabbing spots. Most of the eggs were full of candy, but there were also some golden eggs spread throughout the event that could be turned in for toys or other special prizes.
“I want to find one golden egg and the most colored eggs possible,” Hunter Williams, age 5, said of his egg hunting strategy.
Hunter attended the event with his parents and twin brother, Parker. The egg hunt was separated into age groups, so the twins grabbed their eggs from the grassy field on the north side of the park with the other 3- to 7-year-olds. It was the first part of a weekend-long Easter celebration for the Dubuque family.
“We have family plans tomorrow, … so we just came out to let the kids experience the big hunt,” said Hunter’s mom, Melissa Williams. “They just like the game of it. They probably like finding the eggs even more than the candy.”
While the kids were competitors during the egg hunt, they were companions the rest of the time. Before and after the egg hunt, kids formed small groups to use the playground equipment or engage in playground games.
Disney music flowed from speakers in the middle of the park, leading to some impromptu singing or dance recitals from kids. For some, the event felt like a return to normalcy after several years of pandemic-disrupted celebrations.
“It’s always good to get the kids together, especially after COVID,” said Devin Wolf, who brought his children Viktoria, 4, and Floyd, 5, to the egg hunt. “It’s good to start getting these activities back up and normalizing these things again.”
