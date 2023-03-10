A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation on a drug-dealing charge.
Joseph T. Gast, 33, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt.
Court documents state that Gast's wife alerted authorities on Oct. 11, 2021, that she suspected her husband was involved in a drug operation.
The woman reported that Gast received large packages in the mail that she estimated weighed 30 to 40 pounds, and a package came every day for about a week. Photos the woman sent police showed the packages originated from Las Vegas.
Police contacted Gast on Nov. 22, 2021, about packages delivered on his porch. Gast gave officers permission to open the packages, saying "he had no knowledge of the packages or what was inside," documents state. The packages contained 86 sealed packages of THC gummies and 217 THC vape cartridges.
Gast let police open two more packages on Nov. 23, 2021, and they contained 110 THC vape cartridges, 10.9 pounds of marijuana and 1.55 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, documents state.
Gast's wife told authorities that "Gast immediately called his friend in Las Vegas and told him that they had been caught," documents state.