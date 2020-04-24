MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County man faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in Oelwein and leading authorities on a chase in which a sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured.
Kevin A. Krapfl Jr., 29, of Manchester, is charged in Iowa District Court for Buchanan County with causing a serious injury with a vehicle, leaving the scene of a serious injury crash, driving while barred and operating without an interlock device.
He also was cited with operating with a suspended license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for April 29.
Krapfl is accused of striking a pedestrian, whom authorities have not publicly identified, at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Oelwein before leading authorities on a chase that passed through multiple counties.
The vehicle pursuit ended when Krapfl crashed into a squad vehicle operated by Dan Walter, a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, Walter was badly injured and had to be airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.