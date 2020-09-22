Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday included:
Five Flags parking ramp
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to reduce the monthly rates for the Five Flags Center parking ramp in an effort to spur more interest and increase total revenue.
Background: The monthly rate had been $50 per parking space, but only 77 of 397 spaces — or about 19% — were leased as of January, according to council documents. Those spots generated $3,850 per month.
Now former Director of Transportation Services Renee Tyler recommended the monthly fee be reduced to $38, with the anticipation that an increase in people leasing spots would more than offset the lost revenue from the current users. “The ramp is currently operating at a loss, therefore there is no foreseeable negative budget impact” of making the move, the documents state.
What’s next: The reduced rate will remain in effect at least through December 2022, at which time it will be re-evaluated in light of the city’s new parking ramp. The city is obligated to build a $20 million, 500-space ramp downtown by the end of 2022 as part of a development agreement tied to the $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building by Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA.
Snow removal contracts
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve contracts with three companies for snow and ice removal of the city’s sidewalks, ramps and surface lots managed by the parking division.
Background: The city’s parking division maintains 19 surface lots and seven parking ramps, along with sidewalks that make up the perimeters of the properties. The city outsources these structures’ snow and ice removal.
Of the four companies that submitted bids on the contract, three were recommended by city staff — Skyline Construction, TriState Paving Services and Dan Arnesdorf Construction, Inc., with each company being given different structures to maintain.
What’s next: The contracts cover the snow removal of the structures for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 winter seasons.
Water supply project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to open the bidding process for the Dubuque Water Supply Well Repair and Rehabilitation Project, along with setting a public hearing for the project on Oct. 5.
Background: The city project aims to repair and rehabilitate two city wells, along with modifying the air line in another. Two of the wells, both constructed prior to 1960, will be partially disassembled and inspected for pump wear and tear or other borehole issues. If such issues are discovered, the city will conduct pump bowl assembly, column pipe rehabilitation and shock chlorination to improve pump efficiency.
The city also will replace another well’s air line, which is used to determine the well’s water levels. The current air line ceased working.
What’s next: The project is anticipated to cost about $205,700. City documents state work on the wells will be completed by March 31.