MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District recently presented its 2020 Awards.
Recipients included:
- Conservation Farmer of the Year Award: John and Margaret Hogan. The Hogans practice no-till and reduced tillage, strip cropping on the contour, cover crops and buffer strips.
- Arnold Lueken Fish & Wildlife Award: Bill and Dan Meyer. The Meyers have converted fields to native prairie and are managing timber to promote oak and hickory restoration.
Don Eibey Memorial Award: Justin Becker. The award recognizes farmers who are taking action to conserve and improve natural resources on their land. Becker developed a conservation plan that included no-till and cover crops.