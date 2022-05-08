Farley grocery store, apartments a total loss due to fire
FARLEY, Iowa — Farley’s only grocery store, Greenwood's Grocery, and the apartments above it were a total loss after a major fire Friday morning.
No injuries were reported, as everyone in the building was able to exit safely. Six people lived in the upstairs apartments.
The grocery store has been owned and operated by the Greenwood family since 1946 and always has been active in the community through activities such as sponsoring local sports teams and events and helping fund local causes.
“It’s not just a fire-in-a-grocery story,” said Farley Mayor Jay Hefel, standing outside Friday morning as crews continued to fight the blaze. “This is like losing a part of you, a part of the community.”
Dubuque Teacher of Year helps students develop communication skills, independence
Kellie Klein, a special-education teacher at the school, was named the Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year on Thursday night during the annual Educators’ Recognition Dinner.
In working with students with intellectual disabilities, Klein strives to help her charges increase their independence and improve their communication skills.
“Communication comes first,” she said. “Academics is very important, but if they don’t know how to communicate their wants and needs, how are they going to function throughout life?”
Principal Brian Howes said Klein’s positive attitude sets her apart.
“Every day she shows up with a smile on her face, excited for the day,” he said. “She loves her students, and you can see right away … how much fun she has being with them and how much joy she gets from seeing them succeed. She knows them so well that she knows exactly where they’re at and how to keep pushing them forward.”
Dubuque man resentenced to 25 years for crash that killed woman, unborn child
A Dubuque man on Monday was resentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2019 crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 72, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously pleading guilty to charges of homicide by a vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by a vehicle.
The charges stem from a Nov. 9, 2019, crash that killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a 3-year-old passenger.
“All I can say is how sorry I am,” Hoffman said at Monday’s hearing. “... I am so deeply sorry. I wish I could change this, but I can’t.”
Court documents state that Hoffman was intoxicated when he was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road and struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle.
Divided City Council backs vote on $92 million for Five Flags expansion
Dubuque City Council members on Monday approved taking a massive expansion proposal for Five Flags Center to voters next year.
Council members voted, 5-2, to have city staff draft language for a public vote on March 7 asking residents if up to $92 million should be borrowed to fund the project, following a recommendation made last week by the city’s Civic Center Commission. Council Members Danny Sprank and David Resnick cast the votes in opposition.
The proposal calls for the demolition of the current Five Flags Center and the construction of a larger facility that expands across West Fifth Street and increases the number of seats to 6,400, along with making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
Several council members said the project would improve the city’s attractiveness to potential new residents and act as a vehicle for economic and tourism growth downtown.
Dyersville council pledges $1 million toward grant for $50 million Field of Dreams stadium
Dyersville City Council members on Thursday night agreed to pledge $1 million to help secure funding for a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams, which is expected to cost more than $50 million.
At a special meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution making the pledge as part of a Destination Iowa grant application.
“If we’re successful in the grant, what we would do is start with the public hearing process to go through whatever financial means the council decides (for the $1 million), whether that’s tax-increment financing or revenue bonds,” City Administrator Mick Michel said. “And this is for a permanent stadium in excess of $50 million at the Field of Dreams site.”
The grant would go toward a permanent stadium around the already-completed ballfield adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.
“Our ultimate goal was to make sure we had a venue that is multi-faceted, not just for sporting events but for concerts, festivals, markets, a lot of corporate events,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., to the council. “We designed it with a lot of versatility in mind.”
Commission backs rezoning for major housing development proposed along NW Arterial
A rezoning request for a proposed major housing development along the Northwest Arterial received support from a city commission Wednesday, despite the concerns of neighbors.
Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission members voted, 6-0, to recommend rezoning an 80-acre parcel, on which developers propose constructing 105 single-family dwellings, from agricultural to single-family residential and multi-family residential. The parcel is located just off the Northwest Arterial, near West 32nd Street and Tiffany Court.
Matt Mulligan, president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction Co., is the head of the project’s developer, Switch Homes. He said the development would feature homes varying in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet, with prices ranging from the $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s.
Mulligan said the project will require a $25 million to $30 million investment.
The project has prompted concerns among residents of Tiffany Court and nearby Blasen Drive and Brueck Road, including that the development could increase traffic.
A petition filed with the city containing signatures from residents living near the potential development urged city staff to work with developers on developing a different access point for the property.