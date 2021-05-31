A portion of a roadway just west of Dubuque will close this week as part of a major construction project.
Swiss Valley Road will be closed at its intersection with U.S. 20 beginning Tuesday, June 1, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
The closure is part of the U.S. 20-Swiss Valley interchange project currently under construction.
Local access to properties along the closed portion of the road will be maintained, according to the release.
A portion of North Cascade Road between Royal Wood Drive and Swiss Valley Road also will remain closed. That closure began May 10.
Road access is expected to reopen with the completion of the new Swiss Valley Road and North Cascade Road intersection on June 15, the release states.
Call 563-927-2397, email charles.seeland@iowadot.us or visit 511ia.org for more information.