Barbara Ressler has taught English at Wahlert Catholic High School for 43 years. She’s rarely experienced a student like Catherine Curtiss.
“Maybe you have two or three students in a teaching career like Catherine,” Ressler said. “I will remember how phenomenally self-driven and directed she is.”
Curtiss, 18, of Dubuque, is among the 142 members of Wahlert’s graduating class this year.
The daughter of Davin and Renee Curtiss has distinguished herself as a writer during her four years at the school, earning the Gold Key writing award from the University of Iowa’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards as a freshman and following that with Silver Key recognition as a sophomore and senior.
“She is passionate about reading and writing and words,” Ressler said. “I have the students write comments to give to one another as they leave (at the end of the school year) and on hers, everybody wrote how empathetic and compassionate she is, and humble. On the flip side, they wrote that her insights delighted them. She worried that she spoke too much in class. But when she would speak, people would sit up and listen. She is soft-spoken and brilliant.”
Curtiss said she wasn’t always so willing to share her insights — on writing or other subjects.
“When I was a freshman, I came in very shy — very unsure of who I was,” she said. “I have learned so much about how to be myself, no matter how people may think of that, how to be confident and how to speak with conviction about what my beliefs are and what I stand for.”
Curtiss said she traces the biggest change in herself to the enforced time spent away from her peers due to the pandemic.
“It was tough, but when I came out of it, I arrived at (the idea) that life is too short to not be the person that I want to be,” Curtiss said.
Curtiss’ school involvement includes show choir, theater, cross country, cheerleading, creative writing club and others.
“If it happened at Wahlert, I was pretty much there,” she said.
Curtiss attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School before Wahlert, and she continues to employ language skills first developed at the former.
“I am fluent in Spanish,” she said. “I’m going to go to Iowa State University and I hope to study business marketing, Spanish, international business and I would like to pick up a minor in English.”
Curtiss said a recent moment stood out to her, encapsulating her thoughts as she prepares for her next step.
“I was standing in the Wahlert lobby, waiting for my (younger) brother (Charlie) because I drive him home,” she said. “I remember everybody walking around me, getting to the doors, and I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is the place where we all came together.’ No matter what happens (next), we were all at this school and we all got to know each other. I thought that was kind of cool.”