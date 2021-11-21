Fifteen years after dropping out of high school, Maz Aswegan decided it was time for a change.
Aswegan, who grew up in Iowa and now lives in Dubuque, had spent the past 15 years moving from place to place, working dead-end jobs before eventually winding up homeless.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and the world ground to a halt. Aswegan realized it was time to do more than just survive.
Aswegan, now 34, moved back to Iowa, enrolled at Northeast Iowa Community College and, last fall, earned a high school equivalency diploma.
“That very moment I completed the final, the fifth test, … they rolled me across the office to enroll in college because that’s what I wanted to do,” Aswegan said. “This is what I’ve been waiting to do my whole life.”
Over the past several years, more students such as Aswegan have earned high school equivalency credentials at NICC, while other local community colleges have recorded varied trends in their programs.
Those schools seek to support students as they make their way toward earning equivalency diplomas, which they say open doors to better jobs and further educational options.
Still, as the workforce continues to evolve, education and business officials say earning a high school equivalency credential is increasingly a first step, rather than an end goal.
“It’s something that all folks need, or increasingly, it’s an important thing in and of itself, but we’re looking to get students on a pathway where they have the opportunity to pursue additional kinds of training,” said Jeremy Varner, administrator of the division of community colleges and workforce preparation at Iowa Department of Education.
Local trends
At NICC, student interest in — and success with — high school equivalency diplomas has been on the rise.
During the 2020-2021 program year, 94 students passed the state-approved high school equivalency exam, or HiSET. That total was a record for the test that was introduced in the state in 2014.
In the first program year the HiSET was offered in Iowa, NICC had just 11 graduates of its program.
So far this academic year, NICC is on track with, if not ahead of, last year’s record number, said Gisella Aitken-Shadle, the college’s director of adult education and literacy development.
“We have good partnerships with the community, and I think this program is basically word of mouth,” she said. “… Our current students and alumni are our best advocates for the program to be spread, and ... we have a great partnership with the reengage program in the Dubuque Community School District.”
Aitken-Shadle also noted that with people spending more time at home in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had more time to work on credentials. NICC staff adjusted their program to meet student needs during that time.
At Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, 91 students took classes to work on their high school equivalency diploma or GED test credential in the 2020-2021 school year. Forty-three students completed the program.
In the 2019-2020 school year, the college had 79 students working on either credential, with 30 completions.
Julie Pluemer, director of pre-college and service occupations at Southwest Tech, said that while the number of students in adult basic education classes generally had gone down in the past few years, they have increased more recently. Students who sign up for courses also seem to be more committed to the program, she said.
The service area of Highland Community College in Freeport, Ill., includes Jo Daviess County. The college typically has about 70 to 80 students in GED classes per semester, though those numbers dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Rachel Feldhaus, director of adult education programs.
“We are a small program, but we’re growing, and a lot of the ways we’re growing is we’re evolving to meet the needs of the moment, so that includes hybrid classes, distance-learning classes, ways for folks to tap in to the resources and education that we have,” she said.
Employment and promises
Local community colleges and other educators work to support students in earning their high school equivalency diploma and preparing for what comes next.
NICC students working on their equivalency diplomas both prepare for the HiSET and learn about workplace skills and digital literacy. College staff connect students with college and career coaches.
“We want to make sure that there’s really no other gap, and it can be a seamless transition to the (college) credit side or to a job or to a career pathway certificate,” Aitken-Shadle said.
She said some students make it through the program in a month or less, though the average statewide is a year to 1.5 years. Classes are offered free to students.
Shirley Horstman, executive director of students services for Dubuque Community Schools, said the district has reengagement coaches with offices at NICC’s Dubuque location. Those coaches seek to connect with students who are distancing themselves from school and help them get to graduation.
When students do drop out, however, the coaches walk the students to NICC staff to connect them to the equivalency diploma program.
Horstman said educators don’t want students to drop out. But if they do, educators want them to earn an equivalency credential.
“It’s about what’s best for the student, and if they’re pushing away from us, then we try to guide them toward NICC,” Horstman said.
Aitken-Shadle said that most often, students who come to NICC to work on their high-school equivalency diploma are in their early 20s to early 40s.
Students choose to work on the credential for a variety of reasons.
In some situations, they told an employer that they had a diploma, and they opted to get their equivalency diploma when their employer started checking credentials. Sometimes, students get their credentials as a promise they made to a relative, Aitken-Shadle said.
“We also see people that are having kids, and they’re like, ‘Well, I need to do this so I don’t hear from my kids, “Well, Mom didn’t go to college or Dad didn’t go to college, so why should I go to college or why should I finish high school?”’ So they start seeing that differently,” she said.
Pluemer noted that often, people seeking a GED or equivalency diploma got hired into a job that now requires one, or they might need one to apply for a job in which they are interested.
“A lot of it is employment-related, … but others want to come back and go onto the technical college and need that GED or HSED as well,” she said.
Back to school
Cornelius Long, of Dubuque, recently started taking classes at NICC to work on his high school equivalency diploma.
The now-18-year-old was a sophomore at Hempstead High School in 2018 when family issues prompted him to move to Chicago. When he got there, he didn’t enroll in school and instead worked.
Eventually, his cousin encouraged him to come back to Dubuque and go to NICC to work on his equivalency diploma.
“I’ve got 10 siblings. I’m the fourth oldest,” Long said. “Only my two oldest ones got their high school diploma. My other oldest one didn’t get it, so I wanted to be another person out of the kids to get at least a (high school equivalency diploma).”
Long said getting his diploma will mean a lot to his family, and he also knows it could help him in the long run. While his goal is to make a career as a rapper, if that doesn’t happen, his back-up plan might require a diploma.
“I really feel good about (getting my equivalency diploma) because of how my family will feel about it,” he said. “... I can actually get a real job.”
Gabriel Curry, 17, of Dubuque, also is working on his high school equivalency diploma at NICC. He moved to Dubuque about a year ago and was looking to enroll in school, but he was behind on his credits and decided the equivalency diploma would be his best route.
Curry said it feels good to be in class with people with the same goal in mind — people who missed getting their high school diploma but now are working on an equivalent credential.
“It feels like, in the classroom, we’re all equal, which is nice,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like anyone is better than anyone else, and no one tries to make it seem like they’re better than anyone else.”
He also is interested in a career in music, but in case that doesn’t work out, he wants to get a welding certification.
“I’ve known a few people who didn’t get their high school diploma or their GED, and they did just fine, but it’s like, with my goals, what I want to achieve, it’s going to be very difficult not to just get my high school equivalency,” Curry said.
A starting point
As the local and national workforce continues to evolve, educators and workforce experts say having a high school diploma or its equivalent remains an important part of education, but it is increasingly becoming a starting point, rather than an end point.
Nic Hockenberry, director of workforce solutions at Greater Dubuque Development Corp., noted that people who don’t have a high school equivalency diploma can face barriers in seeking employment.
That remains true even as employers increasingly compete for staffers amid ongoing workforce shortages.
“Even now, employers want persons who are going to be there and come and do the job,” Hockenberry said. “The easiest indicator that someone is willing to do that is someone who went back and invested the time and effort in getting their education.”
Increasingly, however, merely having a high school diploma or its equivalent isn’t enough, he said. Many of today’s jobs require some kind of specialized skills.
During the third quarter of 2021, full-time workers age 25 and older who didn’t have a high school diploma had median weekly earnings of $633, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. For high school graduates, the median was $817. For people with at least a bachelor’s degree, it was $1,474.
Hockenberry did note that many employers are willing to invest in training for their staff.
Varner and Alex Harris, state director for adult education at Iowa Department of Education, noted that some employers don’t require a high school diploma or its equivalent, which can attract young people who might need a job for their family or because of a personal situation.
Still, they argued that in reality, employers need higher levels of skill, and additional education leads to higher-paying careers.
“The earnings might look good today, but really robust wages are going to come from those higher credential levels,” Varner said.
More than a daydream
Though Grace Slater, of Cuba City, Wis., originally was scheduled to graduate high school in 2020, she ended up dropping out during her senior year after her mother died.
“I had changed to going to another school, and it was going good until she passed, and then, I kind of just gave up, I guess,” she said.
Slater had just transferred to Hempstead High School in Dubuque. But after her mom’s death, she started skipping classes — something she hadn’t done before — and wasn’t doing well in school.
She talked to a school counselor, who set her up with a program through NICC to finish her classes online. But Slater struggled to stay motivated and didn’t finish.
After dropping out, Slater looked at services offered by Southwest Tech to help her get her high school equivalency diploma. At first, she didn’t think she could pursue one because of her age or other requirements, but eventually, she reached out and got connected.
“I knew I wanted to still have my diploma,” Slater said. “Ever since I didn’t finish school, I’ve been wanting to get it. It just finally was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to do it.’”
She took classes at Southwest Tech’s outreach center in Platteville, took practice tests and worked on employability skills. In September, she finished her high school equivalency diploma — much to her relief.
Slater said having the credential has opened up a lot of opportunities, such as allowing her to work in jobs that require a diploma. And while she had never thought much about college before, a Southwest Tech tour piqued her interest in eventually taking community college classes.
“I’ve toured there before, but I think this is the first time I’ve been like, I think I could actually do this,” Slater said
Aswegan dropped out of high school after going through a traumatic experience. For the next 15 years, Aswegan tried not to deal with the past, moving and changing jobs frequently and feeling like a failure.
A series of factors converged to convince Aswegan to go back to school. Aswegan ended up being homeless while living in Denver as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Aswegan also came out as having a nonbinary gender identity.
“When that finally clicked, it was like giving myself the opportunity to start living and being honest and then caring about myself, which means just wanting better for myself. Instead of having to use my energy and intelligence to survive, I want to use it to thrive.”
Aswegan moved to the Dubuque area to be near a sister who lived in Dyersville, Iowa, and started working through the high school equivalency process at NICC.
At NICC, Aswegan found people who understood what it was like to grow up in less-than-ideal circumstances and who showed compassion and patience. That kept Aswegan on track to take the tests and earn a diploma.
Aswegan now is working on an Associate of Arts degree at NICC. The plan is to graduate next year, then pursue a bachelor’s degree — and eventually a master’s degree as well — and to find an arts career.
“I spent so many years trying to make stuff work,” Aswegan said. “... It’s like I’m getting reinforcement with the education and just being able to see it as more than a daydream, of, ‘Man, I wish I could be there.’ It’s like, I’m about to be there.”