PEOSTA, Iowa — Business leaders from multiple western Dubuque County communities spent Friday morning chatting over pastries about future initiatives and ways to collaborate and boost the local economy.
Peosta’s Fidelity Bank and Trust hosted the business roundtable Friday at Peosta Community Centre. Joining the business leaders were Iowa Reps. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, as well as Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
About 15 people attended the event.
Cathy Kenneally, a branch manager at the Peosta bank, said officials recognized a gap in communication between local businesses and decided to work on a way to bridge the divide.
“We were finding that businesses have similar challenges,” she said. “The top challenge for them is the unemployment rate. It’s so low that it’s challenging to get good people who will stay.”
Kenneally said unlike neighboring cities, Peosta does not have a chamber of commerce to pull businesses together.
“I think with the heavy manufacturing presence in Peosta, (we) have unique needs that wouldn’t be covered with (other) communities,” she said.
Wendy Knight, vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement at the Northeast Iowa Community College Foundation, said she was happy to meet with businesses and see what skills they want to see in future employees.
“The benefit for me is that we have the opportunity to have a conversation with other businesses, hear their needs and then find more ways that we can partner together to make Peosta a better place, because it is thriving so much,” Knight said. “It’s growing so fast, and now is the time to build stronger and collectively together.”
Many local business leaders were keen to learn more about Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to increase the sales tax by 1 cent in hopes of getting more funding for Iowa water quality, mental health and outdoor recreation initiatives.
The lawmakers said the plan, which also includes offsetting tax cuts, still is being refined. Lundgren said even if the proposal doesn’t gain traction, lawmakers still are working to address those needs.
“There’s a lot of work that has to be done yet,” she said. “This isn’t something that House Republicans and House Democrats are taking lightly. We are moving forward planning our budget without passing such legislation. We are also looking at how our budget would work if we do this.”
McKean said the best way to support economic development is to continue to invest in ways to attract and retain younger residents.
“I think we just need to be willing to invest in some of those quality- of-life issues and attract young people to the state,” he said. “Because as you all know, we have a real problem. We have more good jobs than people to fill them.”