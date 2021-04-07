A former area congressman has died of cancer.
Bobby Schilling died Tuesday, according to a Twitter post by his son, Terry.
Bobby Schilling was 57.
A Republican, Schilling represented Illinois’ 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013. The district includes Jo Daviess County.
Schilling served on the House Armed Services, Agriculture and Small Business committees.
Schilling lost his seat in the 2012 elections to Democrat Cheri Bustos.
Bustos offered her condolences to the Schilling family today on social media, posting on Twitter that while she and Shilling were “opponents in the political world, (we) talked with one another not all that long ago respectfully and with kindness.”