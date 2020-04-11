A large windfall from recently negotiated riverfront leases could help spare Dubuque residents from a once-planned property tax rate increase next fiscal year.
City Council members this week approved new lease agreements with Gavilon Grain for city-owned property at the 12th Street Peninsula industrial harbor.
City officials said $300,000 in unexpected revenue from them will provide a cushion to offset projected financial losses from a global recession precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city initially budgeted about $200,000 in additional revenue from the new leases for next fiscal year, but instead, it will net about $500,000.
And the company agreed to the new leases even though the current ones do not expire until November 2021 and 2022, respectively.
“This will be very beneficial to the City of Dubuque in these challenging economic times, and for this, we owe them a debt of gratitude,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said of Gavilon Grain.
The company provides storage, handling, transportation, marketing and distribution of feed, food and fuel to customers and suppliers across the globe. A Gavilon representative did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
Since 2008, city officials have been promoting new market-rate leases of city-owned property along the Mississippi River, taking advantage of a lucrative property opportunity.
City leaders estimate annual revenue generated from the lease of about 65 acres of industrial riverfront property will jump from about $140,000 in fiscal year 2008 to nearly $2.8 million in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
Van Milligen said he plans to use the unexpected $300,000 in additional revenue to lower the city’s proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2021.
Prior to the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, he recommended increasing the city’s tax rate for next fiscal year from $10.33 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value to $10.43, in part, to add police and fire personnel and support the city’s ever-expanding traffic and security camera network.
The increase would have added nearly $21 on the average Dubuque homeowner’s property tax bill.
“This will bring that down to a slight property tax rate decrease,” Van Milligen wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “The average residential property owner was looking at a property tax increase, and this would cut that in about half.”
Residential property values in the city increased an average of 5% this year, meaning homeowners still could pay more on their property tax bills.
“I also am looking to bring other things to bear on the property tax rate, and I hope to be able to recommend other budget changes to bring down the rate even further,” Van Milligen wrote.
He intends to present specifics at a budget hearing on April 23.
For decades, properties on the 12th Street Peninsula have been leased for well below market rates under long-term deals offered by a now-defunct citizen dock commission.
The agreements, negotiated in the 1950s and 1960s before the construction of the city’s floodwall, were seen at the time as a way to preserve jobs by enticing businesses to stay and lease undeveloped, not particularly attractive riverfront land at significantly discounted rates, according to city officials.
At the time, the properties regularly flooded. The dock commission, in setting lease terms of 50 to 100 years favorable to tenants, felt it was getting a return on its investment through job creation and retention. Some of the leases, however, resulted in the city barely breaking even, Van Milligen said.
The contracts didn’t call for regular increases and required that the city pay taxes on the properties and dredge the harbor at a cost of more than $100,000 every few years.
Today, the levee-protected properties allow swift, efficient shipping to various markets with direct access to three rail lines, barge-loading facilities, four-lane highways and bridge crossings into Illinois and Wisconsin.
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh applauded Gavilon “for stepping up to the plate ... early and fairly,” to renegotiate leases ahead of their expiration.
“This is a rare bit of good news in a really difficult time for all of us,” he said. “This is a substantial new revenue stream for the city.”