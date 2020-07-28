DARLINGTON, Wis. — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Darlington Police Department has altered the format of its annual Police Brat Feed and Ballgame.
The traditional format will be adjusted and take the form of a drive-thru at the Darlington Festival Grounds from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, according to a press release.
Officers will serve free brats, hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks, but donations will be accepted.
After picking up their food, attendees are welcome to stay and listen to live music by Tom Black, the release states. Those who do should bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.
The department has hosted the event for 23 years. It benefits the Darlington Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and other prevention programs, as well as funds scholarships to graduating Darlington High School students.