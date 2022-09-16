ASBURY, Iowa -- A Dubuque man has been arrested for allegedly exposing and sexually touching himself in front of a woman and her young daughters in Asbury.
Robert A. Bies, 50, of 17136 Cedar Ridge Road, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging indecent exposure.
Court documents state that a woman reported on Sept. 2 that she and her two daughters -- both of whom are under the age of 5 -- were walking near the intersection of Osage Drive and Seippel Road in Asbury. The woman said that a van, driven by Bies, was waiting at the intersection as she approached.
The woman reported that Bies yelled at her to get her attention. When she looked his way, she reported that Bies had exposed himself and began touching himself sexually, documents state. The woman and her daughters walked away, and Bies left the area.
Traffic camera footage shows Bies' van in the area at the time of the reported incident.
Asbury police interviewed Bies on Sept. 7, documents state. Bies admitted to sexually touching himself on his drive home from work that day and exposing himself to the woman.
A warrant for Bies' arrest was issued Monday.
Asbury police previously reported they were investigating incidents involving a man touching himself sexually while driving a vehicle on multiple occasions.
Calls made to the Asbury Police Department and Chief Tom Henneberry to confirm Bies was the man in all of the previously reported occasions were not returned.