A teenager has been charged in connection to a brawl in December in Dubuque.
Elijah J. Boyd, 18, of 528 W. Locust St., was arrested at about 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of participation in a riot.
Court documents state that Boyd was involved in a fight that broke out at about 6:40 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 2800 block of Washington St.
Gabrielle M. Hall, 19, of 704 Kane St., was driving in the area when her passengers — Rickey A. Carter, 17, of 824 Lincoln Ave.; Romeo R.R. Patrick, 18, of 2060 White St., No. 2; and a 17-year-old — saw a group of 17- to 18-year-old boys and ordered her to stop so they could get out.
Police reported that surveillance footage shows members of the two groups starting to fight. Boyd was among the group of teens involved in the fighting, according to documents. Court documents do not provide the names of any of the 17-year-olds involved.
Patrick and Carter have been charged with participating in a riot, and riot charges have been recommended for the remaining 17-year-olds involved, according to police.