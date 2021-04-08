A former area congressman has died of cancer.
Bobby Schilling, 57, died Tuesday, according to his son, Terry.
A Republican, Bobby Schilling represented Illinois’ 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2012. The district includes Jo Daviess County.
Schilling served on the House Armed Services, Agriculture and Small Business committees.
Schilling lost his seat in the 2012 election to Democrat Cheri Bustos.
More recently, the father of 10 had moved to Iowa. Last year, Schilling ran in the Republican primary for Iowa’s Second Congressional District and lost to now-U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks.
Bustos offered her condolences to the Schilling family online, posting on Twitter that while she and Shilling were “opponents in the political world, (we) talked with one another not all that long ago respectfully and with kindness.”