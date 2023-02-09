A development group plans to construct a $22.5 million warehouse and lease it to one of Dubuque’s largest employers, which will add at least 10 more jobs in conjunction with the project.

Seippel Warehouse LLC intends to buy 15.5 acres from the city and construct a 190,000-square-foot warehouse near Simmons Pet Food’s manufacturing facility at 501 Seippel Road. Once completed, the warehouse will be leased to the pet food manufacturer.

