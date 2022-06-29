Authorities said a hacker fraudulently obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars from a bank account belonging to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center.
Hackers stole $300,000 through an unauthorized transaction made via MidWestOne Bank sometime from Friday to Monday, according to Dubuque police.
“It was a financial hack from outside the U.S.,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon. “We’re still trying to sort out how that happened.”
Hackers apparently requested a wire transfer through the bank and were able to obtain the funds.
Contacted by the Telegraph Herald, Five Flags’ staff directed questions about the case to Dubuque police.
The City of Dubuque reported that no city “accounts or departments were impacted.”
“It is the city’s understanding that the fraudulent activity was isolated to a Five Flags Center account managed by ASM Global, the company the city contracts with for the management/operation of the Five Flags Center,” a city spokesman wrote in an email to the TH.
The email later added, “The Five Flags account impacted by this attack is wholly controlled by ASM Global. It is partially funded by the annual operating subsidy provided to ASM Global by the City of Dubuque, as outlined in the facility management contract.”
Peggy Hudson, senior vice president-marketing for MidWestOne in Dubuque, said in an email to the TH that an investigation into the case is underway.
“As is usual with financial crimes, we cannot comment at this time without jeopardizing the progress of those working on it,” she said in the email.
McClimon said police were able to determine that the hack originated from outside the U.S. after reviewing bank correspondence.