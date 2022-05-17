Police said a woman who struck a man with her vehicle, seriously injuring him, earlier this month in Dubuque faces a felony charge.
Kenya J. Loveless, 33, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 7 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a serious injury, as well as failure to provide security against liability.
Court documents state that Larue J. Jackson, 63, of Dubuque, had been riding in a vehicle driven by Loveless at about 8:55 p.m. May 4. Jackson had gotten out of the vehicle when an argument started.
Loveless drove in reverse from a parking spot in an alley between the 500 blocks of Garfield and Rhomberg avenues and an open door of the vehicle struck Jackson, knocking him to the ground. The vehicle ran over his arm and chest, according to documents.
Jackson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a broken arm.
Dubuque police sent out information to surrounding law enforcement agencies about the hit-and-run and the license plate number of the vehicle involved.
Maquoketa, Iowa, police located the vehicle at about 9:35 p.m. May 4 in that city and pulled it over on U.S. 61 near 200th Avenue, according to court documents. The vehicle then took off again, driving south on the highway for another three or four miles before pulling over.
Loveless was arrested at that time on a charge of eluding.