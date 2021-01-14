The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stephan D. Whitemon, 35, of 3960 Central Ave., was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault and failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Whitemon assaulted Valentria F. Whitemon, 35, of the same address, on July 19.
- Ryan M. Ohnesorge, 37, of 2546 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Ohnesorge assaulted Michael G. Schueller, 38, of rural Dubuque, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Locust Street.