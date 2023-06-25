Upgrades greet county park-goers
Dubuque County Conservation’s contractor recently finished streambank stabilization, the creation of fish habitat, native plantings and trout stocking at Catfish Creek in Swiss Valley Park.
The department also finished an expansion of the parking lot at Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve designed specifically for users of the mountain bike trails there.
Recommended for you
A 2011 flood caused by 16 inches of rain falling in one night damaged the stream through Swiss Valley Park extensively. Catfish Creek widened and was subject to regular soil erosion from a 30-foot bank also created by floodwaters.
The restoration project included the creation of in-stream weirs and curves that will help fish and anglers. The invertebrates that trout eat also benefit from the rocky bottom returned to the stream. The restoration included a number of streambank stabilizations intended to prevent both soil erosion into the stream and damage from future floods.
The restoration also included native plantings along the streambank, which can help with erosion and infiltration when there are floods and keep some invasive species at bay.The conservation department also just finished the expansion of a paved parking lot at Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve.
Both the parking lot and the stream restoration projects were designed with the department’s goals of making areas more accessible to people with disabilities in mind.
The paving and devoted handicapped spaces at the Interstate Power Co. preserve are included in that endeavor, as is the special attention to the streambanks at Swiss Valley, which is the only county park where trout streams are at-grade with a parking area.
Federal funds to begin flowing into tri-states
Tens of millions of dollars have been earmarked so far for projects in the tri-state area from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — if the projects meet federal requirements — according to President Joe Biden’s administration.
The funds have been allocated to more than 30 area projects to improve or repair highways, pedestrian paths, bridges, airports and a ferry.
The White House recently released an interactive map showing projects that will be funded with money from the $1.3 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Congress passed in 2021. The map differentiates which projects came from the law’s discretionary funding and which projects use new dollars funneled through existing programs based on formulas.
Most of the projects previously were identified as priorities by regional and local officials, though some officials were unsure if the funds’ spending rules would fit their programs.
Other local officials said they had not yet begun to apply for funding in new programs created by the law but are watching as rules are released.
Application windows for funds through the programs will be open throughout the next year. Funds from the law are meant to be used by the end of 2026.
In Dubuque County, $4 million in new funds has been targeted to projects using discretionary money — $2.3 million for the City of Dubuque to design a proposed 14th Street railroad overpass and other street improvements, $1.3 million to Dubuque Regional Airport for terminal improvements and $394,200 to Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study’s Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.
Projects in Dubuque County are set to receive $18 million from various highway and airport improvement programs, according to the federal data.
Of that, $11.8 million has been allocated to the ongoing replacement of much of Iowa 3 in the county. Chandra Ravada, of ECIA, said that project was prioritized by the Iowa Department of Transportation to adhere to rules for the National Highway Performance Program, which administered the federal dollars.
Another $1.8 million is slated for five road projects in Dubuque County through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program, which is administered by DMATS.
Millions more are earmarked for projects in eastern Iowa communities outside Dubuque and projects in southwest Wisconsin communities. Of that, more than $16 million would go to reconstruction and other improvement projects on U.S. 61 and U.S. 151 in southwest Wisconsin.
Another $5.6 million will go toward ongoing reconstruction and improvements of U.S. 20 through Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Avelo announces flights to Las Vegas
Avelo Airlines will begin air service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Sept. 13, offering twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays using Boeing 737 aircraft.
One-way airfares to Las Vegas will start at $69, and reservations can be made at AveloAir.com.
Avelo Airlines officials announced the new destination during a press conference Thursday at the airport. Las Vegas will be the second destination the Houston-based airline offers out of Dubuque after beginning air service to and from Orlando, Fla., in late March.
The airline’s local debut earlier this year marked the return of commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped offering flights between Dubuque and Chicago in September.
Avelo Airlines initially announced its intention to begin commercial air service at Dubuque Regional Airport on Jan. 11, but that flight was canceled after the airport did not secure Transportation Security Administration approval of a complete security plan in time. Avelo operated its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids until the Dubuque airport’s plan was approved.
Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said this new destination will not require any additional approval from the TSA.
‘Dream house’ takes shape for Q Casino
Work has begun on Q Casino’s five-phase, $75 million to $80 million renovation project — which includes construction of a hotel tower with a rooftop restaurant — with major construction set to begin within the next 12 months.
Work also continues on the Chaplain Schmitt Island development plan to outline possible projects to pursue in the future, such as high-end waterfront apartments and additions to Dubuque Ice Arena.
The first phase involved constructing a temporary casino in the facility’s upper level in the former greyhound racing grandstand viewing area. The space already has been “substantially completed,” with a wall blocking off the new space from the casino gaming area already in the upper level.
That wall will be removed in the fourth quarter of this year once gaming equipment from the lower level casino is moved into the temporary casino.
Then, work will begin on what will become the main casino on the lower level. The main casino will feature a new center bar and 11 bar top slot machines.
Once the main casino is complete, work will begin on a family entertainment area in the upper level and former racing grandstand viewing area. Dixon said the sportsbook and bar will be moved to where The Farmhouse restaurant was located.
Activities that will be featured in the family entertainment area will include arcade games, digital ax throwing, duckpin bowling, a sports bar eatery and banquet and party rooms.
The next phase will be the creation of a new hotel tower, which will be a boutique Hilton Tapestry hotel. The design of the hotel tower is being worked on, with construction expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024.
The tower will be eight stories, have 108 rooms and be located between the Hilton Garden Inn and Q Casino. It also will have a rooftop restaurant, for which the branding and menu are being developed.
The fifth and final phase of the project will be completing exterior upgrades on the casino, such as work on the parking lot and creating new signage.
Other projects on Schmitt Island also are in the works that are separate from the casino renovation.
Plans for an outdoor amphitheater at the former greyhound racing track are underway. The City of Dubuque was awarded a $3 million Destination Iowa grant in March for the amphitheater, which is projected to cost more than $15 million.
In the near future, a project to create a trailhead at Veterans Memorial Plaza is expected to start later this year. Other projects to connect trails on the island with the rest of Dubuque are in the works.
More plans for Dubuque Ice Arena will be unveiled in the future.
Other prospective projects that have emerged as options include a small hotel close to the marina, an addition to Dubuque Ice Arena, improvements to the boat launch, a dog park where alcohol can be consumed, a recreation outpost and an observation tower, as well as potentially lighting the bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin.