MANCHESTER, Iowa — A proposal to all but ban ATV usage on city streets was scrapped by the Manchester City Council, which instead is moving toward allowing their operation in more places.
Before the council on April 24 was a draft ordinance that would have permitted ATV use in only five circumstances: when owned and operated by a governmental body; in an emergency, as determined by the chief of police, when other vehicular travel is impractical; when being used for snow removal purposes; when authorized by the Park and Recreation Commission of the City of Manchester; and when used at a special event, authorized by the Manchester City Council.
Additionally, the ordinance stated that no person may operate an ATV, as defined in this section, on private property without the permission of the property owner and/or in violation of Chapter 321I of the Code of Iowa.
The new ordinance also made a clear distinction between ATVs and UTVs, a contrast not defined in the city’s current ordinance.
Manchester resident Steve Vorwald spoke against the proposed restrictions, noting ATVs have evolved quite substantially since the council approved its first ordinance in 2017. He said his new ATV came equipped with mirrors, turn signals, a horn and lights, and is substantially larger than previous models.
“I know it’s not as big as a side-by-side (UTV), but it’s twice as big as the scoots and mopeds running around town,” Vorwald said.
After some discussion, the council started to shift away from the proposed restrictions, instead suggesting that ATVs should be allowed anywhere UTVs are, as long as they are equipped with the same safety features. Such features include speedometers, horns, head and tail lights, mirrors, mufflers and turn signals.
One major change that the council left intact from its draft ordinance was removing the vast majority of streets that were restricted from use — ATVs/UTVs would be allowed to operate on all city streets except Iowa Highway 13 and the 100 blocks of Main Street and Franklin Street.
While this signifies a potentially major change, one council member didn’t think it went far enough.
Council Member Dean Sherman said he believes the city shouldn’t have any restrictions beyond what the state has in place because that adds an unnecessary element of confusion for people unfamiliar with Manchester’s specific rules.
“It’s an inconvenience for them to have to figure out what each city is doing because they went farther than the state,” Sherman said. “I’m kind of the odd man out on the council, but I don’t think the city needs an ordinance at all.
“I don’t think it’s more dangerous here than it is somewhere else, and I think the person that gets on the vehicle takes on the responsibility to drive safely. You can’t pass laws against stupid.”
Given the council’s new consensus was markedly different than the draft ordinance, City Attorney Jim Peters asked the council to hold off on making a decision, so he and city staff could bring a “clean” draft to the next meeting.
From here, any change to the city’s current ordinance would need to undergo three readings before it could be implemented.
