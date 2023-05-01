MANCHESTER, Iowa — A proposal to all but ban ATV usage on city streets was scrapped by the Manchester City Council, which instead is moving toward allowing their operation in more places.

Before the council on April 24 was a draft ordinance that would have permitted ATV use in only five circumstances: when owned and operated by a governmental body; in an emergency, as determined by the chief of police, when other vehicular travel is impractical; when being used for snow removal purposes; when authorized by the Park and Recreation Commission of the City of Manchester; and when used at a special event, authorized by the Manchester City Council.

