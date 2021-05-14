A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse of a girl over a three-year period.
Larry S. Doane, 61, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of lascivious acts with a child. He will be credited with jail time already served.
As part of a plea deal, a fourth count of lascivious acts with a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.
Court documents state that Doane began abusing a girl younger than 12 whom he knew in the summer of 2014. The abuse continued until 2017. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
An investigation in the case began in July 2019.