The country singer-songwriter behind “Where I Find God” will perform this summer in Dubuque.

Larry Fleet will take the stage on Aug. 19 at Five Flags Theater, the facility announced Monday.

Co-written with Connie Harrington, “Where I Find God” hit the U.S. Country Airplay charts in 2021.

Tennessee-based Fleet has released a pair of studio albums on Big Loud Records — “Workin’ Hard” and “Stack of Records.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the Five Flags box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

