ELIZABETH, Ill. — One person was injured in a crash Friday near Elizabeth.
Rowmanntha Neeley, 52, of Chicago, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:05 p.m. Friday on U.S. 20 near its intersection with Illinois 84. A press release states that Denzel O. Dunn, 29, of Chicago, was eastbound when he “attempted to negotiate a curve on a hill” on the snow-covered road. He lost control of his vehicle, which slid through the intersection, struck a snowbank and entered the ditch.
Neeley was a passenger in the vehicle.
Dunn was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.