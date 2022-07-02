A Dubuque company aims to complete a nearly $8 million expansion project later this year.
Green Industrial Supply Inc., 1525 Innovation Drive, plans to add 97,000 square feet to its 142,000-square-foot facility. The project is estimated to cost $7.8 million.
“We’re doing this for growth,” said Pat Green, vice president of Green Industrial Supply. “We’ve maximized and made changes to our facility. We’ve been here since 2012, and it’s time to expand. We’re trying to get ahead of the game.”
Green Industrial Supply offers companies services such as parts sourcing, quality inspection, packaging, assembly and kitting. Green’s wife, Mary Sue Green, is president of the company.
Green said the expansion will allow for a better workflow for employees at the facility, as well as a chance for the company to use more new equipment.
“From the standpoint of raw materials and things, it’s probably not a great time,” Green said of starting the expansion now. “But it’s been that way for the last two years with COVID. We need to do it. … (Demand for the company’s services) is not going to drop off.”
Dubuque City Council members are expected at their Tuesday, July 5, meeting to consider setting a public hearing for July 18 on a proposed development agreement for the Green Industrial Supply expansion. Council documents state that the developers of the project are Green Industrial Properties LLC and Innovation Properties LLC.
Jill Connors, the City of Dubuque’s economic development director, said the proposed incentive package would grant the project an estimated $1.4 million in tax increment financing from the city over the next 10 years.
“Any expansion of our current employers is really ideal,” Connors said. “We’re happy that the vast majority of job creation in the industrial park is due to current companies growing. It speaks well to the community that companies do well here and choose to expand here rather than somewhere else.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he had not yet dug into details of Tuesday’s meeting agenda but that he loves seeing further expansion in the city.
“The whole reason we have industrial parks is to have industrial development,” he said. “It seems like a home run to me. There’s never a downside.”
In order to receive the incentives, Green Industrial Supply has committed to adding the equivalent of 10 full-time jobs, Connors said. Council documents state that the company had 61 full-time equivalent jobs as of Jan. 1.
However, Green said the company has added 20 more employees since January, and officials hope to continue to add more than the 10 outlined for city incentives.
“Our (human resources) directors are doing an excellent job at recruiting more people,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate, since the labor pool has been different than it has been in years past.”
Green said ground preparation for the expansion project already has begun, and the goal is to have an enclosed structure before it snows this year. He said officials hope to have the project completed this year.
Green Industrial Supply has been headquartered in Dubuque since it was founded 24 years ago, but the company has moved into several locations since then. The company has been at its current location since 2012.
“Each time we’ve moved, we never thought we’d fill the space up,” he said. “But we just kept growing.”
Green said the expansion keeps the company’s headquarters centrally located for its employees.
“We’re just happy to be able to do it here in Dubuque,” he said. “For the most part, we have employees from Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois. We’re happy to keep everything employed here locally.”
