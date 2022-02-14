Question: Despite several asphalt-overlay programs, there remains a brick road in Dubuque near the Dubuque County Courthouse. Are there plans to address this stretch of road?
Answer: A reconstruction of Seventh Street, the brick street by the courthouse, currently is not in the City of Dubuque’s five-year capital improvement plans.
Jon Dienst, a City of Dubuque civil engineer, said brick streets remain in several other places around town, including parts of 15th and 13th streets.
Were those streets to be paved, the process would be complicated because these brick streets are in historic areas.
“The bricks on that street would have to get salvaged,” Dienst said.
On Kaufman Avenue and 17th Street, the city paved bricked portions of the roads and repurposed the bricks by placing them as accents between the curb and the sidewalk of the roads.
“By the courthouse, it’s a little trickier because there are old utility tunnels under the street,” Dienst said.
Part of the courthouse basement also extends under the sidewalk of 7th Street.
Dienst said the city ultimately would like to see the street paved, but it is up to Dubuque City Council to decide if and when a project goes forward.
“We don’t have funds for it currently,” Dienst said.
Question: What happens to unclaimed property turned over to the State of Iowa? What do you have to do to get your money? What happens if that money isn’t claimed?
Answer: When companies or other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of assets such as uncashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and forgotten lockboxes in a certain amount of time, they are required by law to alert the state and turn over the property.
In Dubuque County, $1.16 million was turned over to State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald’s office in 2021. Statewide, $49 million was turned over.
“It just keeps growing, and we’re making every effort we can to return this money,” he said. “Some of this is just staggering amounts.”
Anyone can search for unclaimed property online at greatiowatreasurehunt.gov by entering the name of an individual or business. Fitzgerald recommended that individuals also enter names of relatives, as heirs also can claim property.
Fitzgerald said it is fairly easy for his office to evaluate a claim.
“We have ways to identify the rightful person,” he said. “Often we have social security numbers, so it’s a lot simpler process than you might think.”
When property is claimed, the state returns the exact amount without interest. In the meantime, the state uses the funds.
“The Legislature spends it, but if anybody comes forward, the state has the obligation to pay those back,” Fitzgerald said.
There is no deadline to make a claim.
“You might come forward 30 years from now and claim your money,” Fitzgerald said.
It typically takes three to four weeks to receive the property once a claim has been submitted, he said.