Temperature readings show Dubuque experienced a warmer-than-average November for the second consecutive year.
Dubuque recorded four days with high temperatures in the 60s during the past month on the way to an average high temperature of 47.2 degrees for November 2021, according to National Weather Service data. Dubuque normally averages a high temperature of 44.8 during November.
The warmest day of the month occurred on Nov. 8, when the high temperature reached 67 degrees. The coldest night was Nov. 26, when the mercury dipped to 12.
Dubuque’s average of high and low temperatures was 37.5 for November 2021. The normal average for November is 36.4 in Dubuque.
Last year also saw a warmer-than normal November in Dubuque, with an average high temperature of 52.3 that was spurred by five days when the high temperatures rose into the 70s. Dubuque’s average of highs and lows was an above-average 41.8 in November 2020.
The two warm November months followed two below-average Novembers. Dubuque recorded November average temperatures of 30.5 and 30 in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
November 2021 is also notable for a lack of snow. Dubuque recorded a mere 0.1 inches of snow this November. The city averages 2.8 inches in November.
The city recorded 2.4 inches of snow in November 2020, and 5.5 in November 2019.
The Dubuque area has a 40% to 50% chance of above-normal temperatures in December, according to the weather service.