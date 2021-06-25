A Dubuque man faces two additional charges for April incidents involving a handgun.
Cameron C. Clay, 21, of 1560 Tower Drive, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging stalking with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons.
The charges stem from incidents reported to police on April 24 by Robert J. Nadermann, 57, and William C. Koranda, 29, both of 1532 Jackson St., documents state. Naderman told offers that he believed Clay shot at him on April 7, and Koranda told officers that Clay threatened him in front of the Jackson Street residence on April 24.
Clay was initially arrested on April 24 on a charges of going armed with intent, interference with official acts with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree harassment in relation to the incidents. He still faces those charges in addition to the two new charges.
Court documents filed earlier this week reveal that Clay fired a handgun in the air when arguing with Nadermann on April 7 before fleeing the scene. The shot can be heard on private security camera footage.
When police responded to Jackson Street on April 24, court documents state that Nadermann told officers that Clay walked past the residence, pointed at Koranda and said, "you're next.'"
Officers then located Clay walked on West 14th Street, documents state. Though Clay "took off running," officers were able to catch and arrest him. Located next to Clay was a loaded .22 caliber revolver.