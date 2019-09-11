The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- William C. Koranda, 27, of 2103 Washington St., was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
- Jeffrey P. Schmitt, 49, of 1688 Fairfax Ave., was arrested at about 11:45 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic abuse. Police said he assaulted Deborah J. Meyer, 56, at their home.
- Levi A. Mentz, 28, of 2783 La Motte Drive, was arrested at about 10:20 p.m. Monday on his block on two counts of interference with official acts causing injury as well as charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts. Court documents state that two police officers were injured during his arrest.
- Justin P. Silvers, 35, of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Star Brewery Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, intoxication by drugs and warrants charging escape and a probation violation, as well as an out-of-state warrant. Court documents state that Silvers failed to return to the correctional facility on July 9.
- Leshaun M. Evans, 19, of 2417 Stafford St., was arrested at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while barred and a warrant charging violation of a protective order.
- Julius G. Irvin, 28, of 398 Main St., was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the area of West 17th and Iowa streets on charges of possession of heroin, possession of prescription medication with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state he concealed a bag of heroin on his body when he entered the Dubuque County Jail, so he also faces a charge of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution.
Gary R. Schlosser, 65, of 1589 Cornell St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a garage door between 7 and 7:24 p.m. Sunday at his residence.