Question: Many people have home fire extinguishers that they’ve had for many years. How can a person tell if it’s still viable?
Answer: The biggest indicator that a fire extinguisher is still in good working condition is if the gauge on the extinguisher is in the green, according to Dubuque Assistant Fire Marshal Derek Paulson.
“You should be checking fire extinguishers regularly and checking that gauge and making sure it’s in the green,” Paulson said. “That means it has proper air and is not leaking. It can leak over time, and then it gets down in the red. That’s the best indication that it’s not good anymore.
Recommended for you
Paulson added that fire extinguishers don’t come with a specific date indicating when they are still good to use, but he recommends replacing home fire extinguishers every 10 to 12 years. He noted that is the same amount of time it is recommended to replace smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, so it is a good idea to replace every device at once.
“We typically say to have one (fire extinguisher) on every floor of a residence,” Paulson added. “There’s no set number. You can’t have too many. A lot of people put one in their garage, and that’s not a bad place to have it.”
Paulson said fire extinguishers that have plastic tops on them are meant for one-time use, but those with metal tops can be refilled. Several companies throughout Dubuque refill extinguishers, Paulson said.
He added that there are a few things people can do when it is time to replace their fire extinguisher, including bringing them to one of the fire extinguisher companies or the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency to be recycled.
“If you have a fire extinguisher that’s been used or one that needs to be replaced, or one that hasn’t been used but is past that time frame, you can take them to the fire station,” Paulson added. “We will use those in training and let (firefighters) shoot off old ones to get some hands-one experience.”
Question: Does Dubuque still have an engine brake ordinance?
Answer: The City of Dubuque does prohibit the use of engine brakes, compression brakes or mechanical exhaust devices “that result in excessive, loud, unusual, or explosive noise” within the city code.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that a violation of that part of the city code would result is a $50 fine, not including court costs and surcharges.
However, Welsh said an officer would have to hear a vehicle utilizing engine brakes in order to issue a citation.
“These reports are usually coming in after the fact, someone reporting a trend of vehicles violating this ordinance in a given area,” Welsh’s email read. “If a problem area or trend is developed regarding this ordinance or other motor vehicle complaints, the police department will often set up special projects, assigning officers to these areas to observe and address any complaints as they occur. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.