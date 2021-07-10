In her pitch to receive a portion of the county’s federal relief dollars, the Dubuque County Health Department executive director proposed adding three full-time employees to address disparities that she said the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized.
Patrice Lambert said she saw her chance to finally grow her department and its services with some of the nearly $19 million the county is receiving.
“Even before the pandemic, because of lack of staff, we have not been able to fully concentrate on the 10 essential public health services,” she told the Telegraph Herald.
As defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those services include assessing the population’s health and factors that influence it, diagnosing and addressing health problems, mobilizing partnerships to improve health, implementing policies and laws that impact health, using legal actions and regulations to improve and protect health and building a diverse and skilled health workforce.
“We have to look at equity and are trying to coordinate health and social services,” Lambert said. “The health and well-being of our residents of Dubuque County are affected far more than just by medical care alone — environmental, housing issues, transportation, access to healthy food.”
Currently, the county health department consists of Lambert, Assistant Director Samantha Kloft, Environmental Health Specialist Collin Dolphin and part-time Clerk Bailey Avenarius.
Lambert’s proposal would add another three full-time staff — a lifestyle specialist, health care services oversight specialist and community education and outreach specialist — and make the office clerk a full-time position. County Supervisor Ann McDonough estimated the moves would cost an additional $400,000 annually.
The additions would allow the department to increase focus on areas that officials have hoped to address for years.
“We are already looking at these components, but we’re just touching the surface, knowing that there are so many drawers underneath,” Lambert said.
She pointed to substance abuse as an example.
“We know that substance abuse and opioid use is still a problem,” Lambert said. “But we don’t have anyone to take on another committee to look at the data.”
That would be one focus of the health care services oversight specialist.
“They would be working with those types of projects but also a lot with our health offices,” Lambert said. “If (schools) see that obesity is increasing in school physicals, they would contact us in October and say ‘We’re seeing obesity is on every chart.’”
That position also would help continue and strengthen the bonds with health care providers, including brain health providers, that were formed during the pandemic.
The community education and outreach specialist would help coordinate with partners countywide — including municipal governments, schools and businesses — to educate the public on health matters. Lambert said her department has had issues with this in the past.
“When we brought on our radon test kits, I sent out an email to the city clerks and asked ‘Can you help us (promote) these?’” she said. “It was then a matter of them saying, ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’ We did not have time to expand on the educational component of how important it is.”
The lifestyle specialist would complete health needs assessments locally and for the state, collecting data on diet, nutrition and physical health. The person also would work as a liaison between the department and Dubuque County Food Policy Council — work that Kloft does now.
Kloft’s assistant director position would transition in part to more focus on grant writing and budgetary matters for the department.
County supervisors recently approved a contract with Limestone Bluffs RC&D to act as staff for the Food Policy Council, including making regular reports to the Board of Supervisors.
The county also just renewed its contract with the Visiting Nurse Association for $308,000 this fiscal year. The association acts as the front line of the county health department. VNA Director Stacey Killian said the equivalent of 30.8 full-time employees contributes to work for Dubuque County. These employees provide immunization clinics, oral health services, work with sexual health and health education for adults.
The size and shape of county health departments is diverse in Iowa.
The VNA acts as the entire health department of Clayton County. Jackson County has two full-time and one part-time county health employees. Those counties have a fraction of Dubuque County’s population.
Among counties closer to Dubuque County’s population, Story County outsources its public health functions entirely to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Pottawattamie County handles all services in-house, including a clinic.
This is just one of the pitches that supervisors will consider before devoting American Rescue Plan Act money to their choices in November.
McDonough liked Lambert’s needs assessment but questioned whether the health department’s proposal met the goals of the federal money.
“What you’re proposing is 3.25 permanent employees … another about $400,000 annual budget expense,” she said. “So, the expenses you’re suggesting be paid by the rescue funds, the budget on that doesn’t exist long term.”
Lambert said that if the funding can be used to initiate this expansion of her department, the resulting staff then could look for grants and other programs to cover the cost.