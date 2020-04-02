CASSVILLE, Wis. — On Tuesday, April 7, the Cassville School District will ask voters to approve a ballot measure that will authorize the collection of additional revenue to pay costs of maintaining educational programs, facilities and equipment.
Although district officials said they do not anticipate using the full amount, they seek an additional $1 million annually from 2021 to 2023 and $1.2 million annually from 2024 to 2026.
Of those dollars, only $600,000 will represent a permanent increase, meaning that the collection of that portion will continue after 2026.
District officials said the new ballot measure is needed because a previous measure — which provided up to $6 million over five budget years beginning in 2015 — expired during the 2019-20 budget year
If the district spends the same amount in 2020-21 that it did this year — about $850,000 — property owners will see no tax impacts.
But for every additional $50,000 it spends above $850,000, the tax levy will increase by about 32 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
For more information about the referendum, visit www.bit.ly/2LsWgFG.