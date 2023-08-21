Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Authorities said two people were injured in a kitchen fire Saturday night at a Dubuque residence.
Dubuque firefighters responded at 7:14 p.m. to 1691 Main St. for a report of a fire inside a building, according to a press release.
The release states that seven Dubuque Fire Department vehicles initially responded to the scene with 17 firefighters.
Fire crews entered the building and discovered that a grease fire had been extinguished by an occupant. Crews also reported moderate smoke conditions inside the building.
Firefighters located two residents with injuries, and they required transportation to a hospital. The release does not identify the injured people or provide details on the extent of their injuries.
Crews worked to clear the building of smoke and confirmed that the fire had not spread.
Authorities determined that the fire was accidental in nature and related to cooking. The building remained habitable, and all occupants were able to return to their units.
