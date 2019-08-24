Next month, researchers in southwest Wisconsin will continue a multi-year effort to document the impacts predators, hunting and the always-fatal chronic wasting disease have on deer survival.
Effectively measuring those variables will require the trapping and collaring of deer predators.
“There are all sorts of things that can kill and eat deer, including people, but as far as our wild predators down there, the most common ones are bobcats and coyotes,” said Nathan Roberts, a bear, wolf, and furbearer research scientist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The five-year project, known as the Southwest Wisconsin Chronic Wasting Disease, Deer and Predator Study, began in 2016.
It focuses on two regions, the first located in eastern Iowa and western Dane counties, where the chronic wasting disease infection rate is high, and one in eastern Grant and western Iowa counties, where the rate is low.
To date, researchers have trapped, collared and released 548 deer, 32 bobcats and 69 coyotes and hope this year to collar about 20 additional bobcats.
From the animals, tissue samples and health measurements are collected.
Once released, the collars transmit GPS coordinates multiple times per day, which scientists use to track their movements or determine whether the animals have died.
“For each animal each day, it’s a data point,” Roberts said.
The researchers plan to set more than a dozen traps this fall, which they check daily. On average, it takes about 300 trap nights to successfully capture an animal, he said.
“A trap night would be one trap set for one night,” Roberts said. “So, 300 trap nights would be 30 traps set for 10 nights.”
They attract predators using lures like bobcat or red fox urine, which other animals capable of springing a trap — like raccoons, opossums and skunks — are inclined to avoid.
“Letting skunks out of traps is not any fun,” Roberts said.
INITIAL FINDINGS
Researchers found that, from one year to the next, coyotes have a 50% survival rate.
“An animal that’s alive today, it’s basically a flip of a coin whether it’s going to be alive next year, which is about what you would expect for coyotes,” Roberts said. “They have these fairly high mortality rates, but they have these really high reproductive rates to compensate for that.”
Meanwhile, about 70% of bobcats survive to the following year.
“(That) indicates they are doing pretty well in that area,” he said.
The data also provides insight into the predators’ “home ranges,” referring to the territory an animal needs to meet its needs.
“In areas that have low productivity, for example the western United States, home ranges are really big because there is not as much food out there and water, so they have to cover more territory,” Roberts said.
In southwest Wisconsin, however, the ranges are smaller — about 30 square miles, or the equivalent of 14,000 football fields. A coyote’s range spans about 6,000 football fields.
“On the bobcat side, we see home ranges overlap quite a bit,” Roberts said. “That means there are a lot of resources for them, and they don’t have to be territorial.”
IMPACTS ON DEER
The scientists lack enough data this early into the study to determine what influence these factors are having on deer.
However, DNR officials reported in 2018 that data suggested deer infected with chronic wasting disease demonstrated lower survival rates compared to those that were not.
“CWD deteriorates the brain, so as that disease spreads, the deer is less able to feed itself, to move around effectively, to fight off predators,” said Eddie Shea, a DNR wildlife biologist who is not involved with the predator study.