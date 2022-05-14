CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members recently voted to send letters of support for grants to Cascade Public Library and the Cascade Park View Homes development.
The grant letter for the library will be sent to Dubuque and Jones counties for American Rescue Plan Act grant funding for a new library building. Council members also gave permission for the library board to apply for other grants as it sees fit.
Library representatives are scheduled to have a work session with the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday, May 16. They have requested $1 million in federal funding from the county for a proposed $3.4 project.
Cascade City Council members voted last June to enter into an agreement with FEH Design to research new library options, including new sites or expanding the existing building.
“The long-term space needs of the current library building have exceeded the library’s current space allotment (2,200 square feet) and are expected to grow into long-term space needs of 7,300 square feet,” states a document submitted to Dubuque County. “The substantial differences between what the library has and what it needs to thrive was based on the underlying service goals and national trends in public library service. These include the provision of more user-friendly access to the collection and an increased emphasis on programming. Additional meeting/programming spaces, improved space for children’s and teen services, and a better environment for using technological resources are part of the space needs.”
In the recent meeting, the letters of support for Park View Homes passed, 4-1, with Council Member Bill Hosch opposing.
CR History House LLC bought the four single-family lots adjacent to the city park off of Sixth Avenue Southwest in September, according to documents submitted by the developer.
“Due to the need for market-rate rental housing in Cascade based on the 2019 Cascade housing study, we hope to build these four homes in the next one to two years,” the documents state.
The letters come with a commitment to allocate $4,000 for the development of housing overlooking the city park. While the property is already owned by the developers, the city’s support will allow the developers to use grant money from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Workforce Housing Tax Credit program. If the grant is approved, it will reduce the cost of construction, which, in turn, will make the houses more affordable.
Residents of the area resisted the motion for the letters of support. They object to the new construction and potential increased traffic by their homes.