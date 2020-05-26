Dubuque-area drivers could see continued improvements to a new U.S. 20 highway interchange, new bridges and fewer traffic backups at a busy intersection over the next five years.
The Iowa Department of Transportation this month unveiled a $3.6 billion, five-year highway transportation plan. The draft blueprint lays out proposed funding for interstate, highway, bridge, railroad, aviation, trail and transit projects for fiscal years 2021 through 2025.
Plans include some additional money tied to the construction of a new interchange on U.S. 20, as well as improvements to the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and John F. Kennedy Road, and the replacement of the South Grandview Avenue bridge over U.S. 52/61/151.
Swiss Valley Road interchange
Work has started to build frontage roads for businesses and nearby residents as part of a $38 million DOT project to install a diamond interchange on U.S. 20 near Swiss Valley and North Cascade roads. Swiss Valley Road will be extended over U.S. 20. The highway also would shift north to straighten the curve at Swiss Valley Road.
Direct highway access will be eliminated from Cottingham Road on the edge of Peosta to Old Highway Road in Dubuque to improve safety.
“Grading is well underway, with most of the work to the north of U.S. 20,” said DOT resident construction engineer Hugh Holak. “This year, there will be no traffic impact on U.S. 20. But starting in 2021, we anticipate new paving and flattening the curve on U.S. 20, so next year we will see traffic impacts on (U.S.) 20.”
He said he expects the project will be completed in 2021, with the construction of a bridge near the U.S. 20 and Higley Drive intersection built over the winter of 2020 to 2021
“We’ll maintain access to the businesses and have access to their old driveway until the frontage road is ready to go,” Holak said.
The five-year plan proposes another $428,000 in fiscal year 2022 for erosion control.
Holak said the interchange will provide safer, better-controlled access at the intersection, with traffic entering and exiting the highway via on- and off-ramps. Removing driveways off of U.S. 20 will eliminate dangerous points of conflict with fast-moving highway traffic.
“The existing at-grade intersection is one of the more dangerous intersections in the state,” said City of Dubuque Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl. “By constructing the new systems interchange, that will be a much-needed safety improvement for that segment of the highway.”
Grandview Avenue bridge
Also proposed in the five-year DOT plan is $1.15 million to replace the South Grandview Avenue bridge over U.S. 52/61/151.
“We’ve done plenty of rehab to that bridge over the last five years,” Holak said. “It’s a fairly old bridge and winds up being a narrow opening for (the highway) underneath as well.”
In recent years, the DOT has had to repair the overpass, which has been struck several times by high-clearance vehicles, including spending $300,000 to replace girder on the south side of the bridge.
“Probably, Grandview Avenue would be closed for the (construction) season (from the end of April to the middle of October) over U.S. 61,” Holak said. “Traffic on U.S. 61 might be closed at night for selected activities. ... Traffic would probably have to go north or south on (U.S.) 61 and come back on the other side, but plans haven’t been developed for that.”
The project is slated for fiscal year 2023 under the proposed five-year plan.
NW Arterial turn lane
The DOT also plans to award $105,000 to the City of Dubuque next fiscal year for an estimated $161,000 project to reduce traffic congestion at the Northwest Arterial and JFK.
The city plans to extend the arterial’s eastbound left-turn lane to prevent traffic from regularly backing up into the inside eastbound thru-lane, Schiesl said.
Traffic backs up extensively at the intersection during sporting events at Dubuque Soccer Complex and after church services.
The project would complement a right-turn lane that the city added in 2018 on the north leg of the intersection for traffic on JFK turning west onto the Northwest Arterial, Schiesl said.
“At the absolute earliest, (construction) would start next construction season sometime between April to November,” he said. “Ideally, we would do it before or after the soccer season.”
Projects recommended for funding also include bridge replacements and bridge deck overlays in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
DOT officials are accepting public comments on the draft transportation program, which will be considered at a meeting June 9. To comment on the program and the proposed projects within, contact Stuart Anderson of the DOT at 515-239-1661 or stuart.anderson@iowadot.us.