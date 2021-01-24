As he had telegraphed for months, President Joe Biden‘s first steps in office were to sign a suite of executive orders undoing many of former President Donald Trump‘s own.
Some of these first 17 pen strokes as president were routine executive operational directives by Biden. Others, though, were the next in line with what has — in recent memory — become the highest-stakes game of table tennis between incoming commanders-in-chief and their outgoing counterpart.
Trump, for instance, spent much of his first weeks writing away executive actions former President Barrack Obama had taken after being stonewalled by an opposition Congress.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz walked through how some of these actions are in line with historical presidential authority and some are just part of the theme of recent terms.
He pointed first to Biden’s directive that face coverings must be worn in federal buildings and on federal property in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“The normal use for them is to provide directions for inside the executive branch,” Budzisz said. “For instance, the executive order relating to masks, that is relating to how federal buildings or lands will operate. Those are under the purview of the president.”
So sure, that means readers have to wear face coverings in their post office — whether there’s a local mandate or not — but that is a regular function of an executive order.
“Executive orders have always been around, from the beginning,” Budzisz said. “(President Harry) Truman used one to cease steel mills in the Korean War. (President Abraham) Lincoln used one in the Civil War to regulate how people were treated. Much of the New Deal was done through executive order.”
For at least the last three U.S. presidents, though, there’s been a change in the wind.
“They’re used now as a substitute path for policy,” Budzisz said. “They’ve taken on a much broader scope. This pingpong back and forth ... it is attractive to presidents in a time when you have strong partisanship or there’s split control or razor-thin margins.”
The most perceptible volley in this game has been with the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada through the U.S. Northern Plains states — and notably through tribal land.
This project was denied a permit under Obama’s State Department in 2015. Trump then promptly gave it a presidential permit in 2017. Now, Biden has stripped that permit away again.
That rankled U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who took to Twitter about it to call it a “slap in (the) face” to the country’s “closest trading partner.”
And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was disappointed with that action, as Biden acknowledged in his recap of his call with his northern equivalent — the new president’s first with a foreign head of state.
Hinson swings hard at small refinery waivers
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, last week sent a letter to Biden urging him to revoke a handful of small oil refinery exemption waivers issued in the last days of the Trump administration.
These waivers were the first issued since September, when Trump finally began denying them after years of pressure by Corn Belt lawmakers, including Iowa’s full bipartisan delegation. The waivers exempt specific refiners from following renewable fuel standards.
The two waivers issued early last week were to a refinery in Wyoming.
“Granting small oil refinery exemption waivers at the last minute was a slap in the face to biofuel producers in Iowa,” Hinson said in a statement. “The Biden Administration should revoke these waivers immediately and ensure the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard is maintained going forward.”
Kind opposes Biden’s pick for defense secretary
Last week, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., voiced his opposition to granting Gen. Lloyd Austin an exemption to the National Security Act of 1947, which requires the head of the Defense Department to be at least seven years past active duty.
Austin retired in 2016, requiring such a waiver to be appointed.
“Civilian oversight of the military is a pillar of our democracy,” Kind said in a statement. “I’m here to serve the people of western and central Wisconsin, and my loyalty is to our Constitution, not party leaders. Just as I did in 2017 when I opposed a waiver for Gen. (Jim) Mattis — whose service to this country I deeply respect — I oppose a waiver for Gen. Austin today.”
Hinson voted for the exemption.
“While I have concerns about establishing a regular pattern of offering these waivers, I voted in favor of Secretary-designate Austin’s waiver request to serve as the head of the Department of Defense,” she said in a statement. “After discussions with key national security officials, I believe he is the best candidate for the job and will lead the Pentagon and our armed services with distinction.”
Dubuque mayor backs Biden's response plan
Last week, a group of 280 mayors, including Roy Buol, of Dubuque, from across the nation backed Biden’s proposed American Rescue Plan for pandemic relief.
“The $350 billion in direct relief to state and local governments included in President-elect Biden’s American Rescue Plan would allow cities to preserve critical public-sector jobs and help drive our economic recovery,” stated the letter. “Providing direct, flexible aid to cities is the most efficient and immediate way to help families and their communities who have been suffering for far too long.”