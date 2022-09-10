Lauren Specht stood on the shoreline of the Mississippi River at Miller Riverview Park & Campground this morning, eager for her turn to climb into one of the unusual-looking watercraft moored nearby.
"How many opportunities do you get to row in a boat that looks like a dragon?" she asked.
Specht is one of hundreds of competitors in this weekend's 34th annual Dubuque Dragon Boat Festival, for which races kicked off this morning and continue throughout the day Sunday, Sept. 11.
Jean McCallum, president of Dubuque Dragon Boat Association, said this year's festival drew 28 teams, who paddle down the river in long wooden boats.
Today's races were time trials to determine placement in Sunday's final races. Teams paddled down the river twice, switching lanes so each boat could take advantage of the faster inside lane.
"On the outside, you're catching a bit more of the current, so that slows you down," McCallum said.
The steady beat of a drummer, sitting in the front of each boat, kept paddlers in unison. One team member stood in the back to steer the craft, and another crouched below the curved dragon's head at the prow of the boat, ready to snatch the flag at the end of the race.
Dubuque resident Emily Peters is the flag catcher for her team, Sync or Swim. She had participated in the dragon boat races previously, but teammate Heather Arensdorf was racing for the first time.
"We're no professionals," Peters said, laughing. "We're just enjoying hanging out with everyone and the team bonding aspect of it all."
Adult teams get two chances to practice with the boats before race day, while youth teams get one, McCallum said.
Brian Koch, who paddled alongside Specht with the Aquaholics team, said the key to a successful race is staying in rhythm with the other paddlers and avoiding knocking paddles together accidentally.
"I've learned that there's more strategy to the paddling than just in and out of the water," he said. "There's different stroke patterns that are more beneficial during different parts of the race."
McCallum's son-in-law, Tom Henneberry, and Tom's daughter, Marissa, 23, are longtime members of the team Mama's Dragon Family.
Tom enjoys the social atmosphere of the annual races, which he said frequently draws competitors from multiple states and even other countries such as Germany and Canada.
The theme for this year's festival, Music by the Decades, inspired teams to decorate their tents set up in the park in the spirit of a Hawaiian luau, a 1950s-era diner and a "Roaring '20s" speakeasy, among other creative designs. Paddlers mingled among the tents, greeting friends and shouting encouragement to those in the boats.
"It's a competition, but it's really about the camaraderie," Tom Henneberry said. "It's like a big family reunion."
