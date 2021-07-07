The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Bernard A. Person, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and probation violation. Court documents state that Person did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 21.
Brandon P. Birch, 35, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Whittier Street on charges of domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment, public intoxication, open container and harassment of city employees. Court documents state that Birch assaulted Ann M. Martin, 38, of 2060 Whittier St.,
- Princess M. Thompson, 19, of 2413 Queen St., was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Thompson assaulted Areal K. Smith, 38, of the same address.
- Jeffrey G. Rohwer, 32, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Monday at the facility on charges of assault, first-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Rohwer assaulted Hillcrest staff member Taylor A. Martello, 26.
Breonna S. O’Neal, 22, of 840 Hawkeye Drive, No. 4, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Monday on a charge of interference with official acts with injury. Court documents state that O’Neal caused Officer Jeremy Slight to suffer minor injuries during a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Jackson Street.