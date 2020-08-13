The Dubuque County Board of Health gave the go-ahead Wednesday night to begin the process that could lead to a mask mandate countywide to fight the continuing spread of COVID-19.
As constructed by an ad hoc committee of board members, the resolution in question closely mirrors that passed by the Dubuque City Council this month.
“The reason why we want to remain consistent with other counties and the City of Dubuque who have made ordinances or resolutions is to have consistency and uniformity,” said the board’s Vice Chair Diane Pape-Freiburger, who chaired the ad hoc committee.
People over the age of 3 would have to wear cloth masks in interior public spaces and businesses, and outside, if unable to keep six feet of distance from others. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks. Exceptions apply — those under 3 years old, those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks, if they have written notice on them.
This mandate would last until the Iowa governor removes the state’s emergency declaration, which raised the eyebrows of board member and oncologist Dr. Bobby Koneru, who has served as the county’s medical liaison during the pandemic.
“What if there’s a situation where the governor lifts the order prematurely?” he asked. “Are we still going to go along with that?”
Pape-Freiburger said the hope was to avoid confusing the public with a standard based on numbers, but that the board could always go back, in case of premature action.
The board of health will hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. It could make the final decision on that same night.
When board members originally voted to craft a resolution, on Aug. 5, they had thought their mandate would only affect unincorporated areas. But County Attorney C.J. May III informed them that resolution would apply into cities.
“The Dubuque County Board of Health has authority to mandate masks by rule or regulation in the municipalities located within Dubuque County, as long as the municipality does not have its own municipal governing health body,” May wrote in an email to board members.
Dubuque is the only municipality with its own governing health body, so the resolution would apply in all parts of the county outside Dubuque city limits.
During public comment, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, thanked the board, but said creating expectation and getting compliance are separate.
“If we take an approach where we create some incentives ... even make it fun ... to work as a community to stem the tide of this pandemic, we’ll all get better a lot quicker,” he said.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough, too, said the rule will not play as well in the smaller cities, but that she planned to vote along with the board’s recommendation.
“I think it’s necessary and is a part of ensuring the public health, which is the job of all of us as leaders,” she said. “But we have a responsibility to carry this throughout the county and really listen.”