Police said a 90-year-old Dubuque woman lost $16,900 as a result of a scam involving a caller posing as her grandson.
The theft was reported Wednesday afternoon.
A press release states that a caller posing as the woman's grandson said he was involved in a crash in the Chicago area and required money to settle court costs.
The woman “was instructed to withdrawal $16,900 from her bank account, place the money in a shoebox and take it to a local UPS store, where a shipping label was prepared and waiting for her,” according to the release.
When the woman received a call requesting an additional $22,000 and went to withdraw additional money, her bank became suspicious and stopped her.
The release states that people who receive a call from someone claiming to be a family member in need of money should contact a trusted family member before taking action.