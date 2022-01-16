PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Dubuque-based health care provider intends to construct a new dialysis clinic in Platteville to replace its aging facility.
Grand River Medical Group will invest about $2 million into the new outfit, which will replace its Tri-State Dialysis clinic and include room to add other, yet to be determined, health services.
“We’ve outgrown the space that we have,” Grand River CEO Justin Hafner said. “… We are going to build a new facility so that we can provide the same lifesaving dialysis treatment. We’re also going to be building a larger facility that really positions us well for future growth.”
The Platteville Plan Commission recently approved a survey map to reconfigure lots in the Platteville Industry Park, where the new office would be constructed. The 1-acre parcel designated as the site adjoins Insight Drive and U.S. Business 151.
The new dialysis clinic, which will span 6,000 to 7,000 square feet, is scheduled for a summer 2022 groundbreaking and would open the following year. All current staff will relocate into it. Any new hiring will depend on the other services Grand River Medical Group decides to offer.
“There is going to be room for additional health services. … Regardless of what we put there, it will be new growth in the community,” Hafner said. “We need to figure out what future growth looks like.”
If additional medical services are offered, he said, sharing practitioners with its Dubuque offices is a possibility.
The modernized dialysis facility will replace the current 22-year-old clinic at 1250 U.S. Business 151. Grand River Medical Group rents that building and will cease to do so after construction is complete.
Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus greeted the development with enthusiasm.
“We are becoming a hub for medical activity,” she said of the city.
Kelly Jo Fassbinder, spokesperson for Southwest Health — which operates a hospital, multiple primary care clinics, a nursing home and an ambulance service in the region — said Southwest Health supports Grand River Medical Group’s efforts to continue providing dialysis services, which the former does not.