Ominous dark smoke was billowing out of a commercial building on Dubuque’s West End after a vehicle inside started on fire Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, and authorities said the blaze did not seem to spread to the structure itself.
The fire was reported at about 12:48 p.m. Wednesday at 5085 Wolff Road. Dubuque firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:54 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Kevin Esser.
“At first arrival, we found smoke coming out of the building,” he said. “What they had was a car inside the building that was on fire.”
The fire occurred in a garage used by local business Mr. Rooter, according to owner Greg Schadl.
“No idea how it started,” Schadl said. “Nobody’s been in there because of the coronavirus. I had one service guy park his truck inside (the garage), and within a half-hour, it was on fire.”
Schadl said the employee inside the building when the fire began was able to exit safely.
Other contents of the building include a half-dozen or so vehicles and plumbing equipment.
“It doesn’t appear to have extended into the structure at all,” Esser said. “It sounds like it was mainly one vehicle (on fire).”
Esser said the fire was under control by 1:25 p.m., when firefighters began ventilating smoke out of the garage and extinguishing smoldering items.
Assistant Fire Marshal Derek Paulson said the cause of the vehicle fire appeared to be mechanical in nature and that the incident seemed to be an accident.
The vehicle was a total loss, and there was “quite a bit” of smoke and heat damage to the building, Paulson said Wednesday afternoon, but he did not yet have a total damage estimate.