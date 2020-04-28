The leader of Iowa’s largest health system is leaving his position at the end of this month.
UnityPoint Health, which includes Dubuque’s UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, announced Monday that Kevin Vermeer will leave his post effective April 30.
A press release states that he will “pursue other opportunities.” Vermeer worked for more than 20 years within the health system and was named CEO about four years ago.
UnityPoint announced that Sue Thompson will serve as interim CEO while the health system’s board of directors conducts a national search for a permanent replacement for Vermeer.
Thompson currently serves as senior vice president of integration and optimization and CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care, according to the release. Thompson previously served as CEO of the system’s Fort Dodge region.