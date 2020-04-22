The City of Dubuque announced today that it will extend certain parking-related suspensions through May 31.
The suspensions were put into place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
These include enforcement of parking meter expiration violations and parking fees associated with city-owned parking lots and ramps, according to a press release. Monthly parking fees for city lots and ramps, as well as hourly and daily parking ramp and lot fees, are covered by this suspension.
All monthly permit holders will retain their current parking spaces during the suspension but will not be billed.
Monthly billing associated with permits will resume June 1.