The City of Dubuque has launched an online directory of the engraved pavers at Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island.

The city announced Friday that the online directory will help visitors find specific pavers. It can be accessed at cityofdubuque.org/vmplaza.

A large, printed directory also can be found at the memorial.

The directory is updated twice per year — ahead of Memorial Day and Veterans Day, according to a press release.

Additional pavers can be purchased at the site. Find more information at www.cityofdubuque.org/vmplaza.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.