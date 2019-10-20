Anyone who was alive in Dubuque prior to 1965 probably can remember the elm trees that lined Rhomberg Avenue.
They lined the roadway, with their branches stretching over the street to form a natural archway.
It was a magical sight for Joan Giese growing up. The 72-year-old has lived on Rhomberg all her life.
“It was really beautiful,” she said recently. “It was always nice and shaded, and I would walk to school underneath them.”
Today, all of those elms on Rhomberg are gone, and the great natural archways only exist in photos and the memories of those who saw them.
The culprit? A fungus known as Dutch elm disease, which infected the trees on Rhomberg, throughout the city and throughout the country. The infection results in the clogging of the trees’ vascular tissues, eventually leading to their deaths.
In the ensuing ecological nightmare, municipalities and residents scrambled to try to save the trees they could and remove the ones they couldn’t before their decaying branches became potentially dangerous.
Now, history is repeating itself.
The U.S.’s estimated 8 billion ash trees are coming under threat from the emerald ash borer, a beetle that lays its eggs on an ash tree to allow its larvae to eat through the tree’s vascular system, effectively killing it. The insects have been reported in much of the eastern half of the country and continue to move westward.
They were first confirmed in Iowa in 2010 and in Dubuque County in 2015, and they now are known to be in more than half of the counties in the state.
While efforts have been made to slow the spread of the insect, local arborist Jon Kelly said the infestation of all the ash trees in the area likely is an inevitability.
“It’s practically going to wipe them out,” Kelly said. “Right now, they have a really big food bank, and they are going to consume it all.”
As the area’s ash trees slowly die, local municipalities are scrambling to remove those that might be liabilities, and tree removal companies are busier than ever — even as many residents still are unaware that their trees are in danger.
And experts anticipate that the next few years will be even worse, as the ash trees die at a higher rate than ever before.
“There is a bell curve chart to show how emerald ash borer will impact the area, and we’re about to reach the top,” said Steve Fehsal, park division manager for the City of Dubquue. “This year, we saw a pretty good increase in dying trees. I think next year is going to be even worse.”
A history of tree diseases and infestations
Emerald ash borer infestation in the U.S. is the latest incident in which an invasive species or disease has spread across the country to nearly eradicate an entire genus of trees.
Kelly noted that the 20th century saw the introduction of chestnut blight to North America.
First reported in 1905, the fungus, which originates from Asia, had wiped out nearly all American chestnut trees by 1940.
Dutch elm disease first was reported in the U.S. in 1928. The disease also originated in Asia, but it is widely believed to have made its way to North America via beetles living in logs that were shipped to the U.S. from the Netherlands.
The American Phytopathological Society estimates that about 40 million American elm trees have been killed by the disease.
Emerald ash borer was first identified in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002.
The insect, which is native to Asia, likely was carried across the ocean in international shipping crates.
Like the diseases before it, emerald ash borers evolved in Asia with the trees that they regularly target. As a result, Asian ash trees have evolutionary defense mechanisms that allow them to resist the beetles. They only are susceptible to an infestation when they are stressed, Kelly said.
However, American ash trees are being introduced to the ash borer for the first time, which means none of them have evolved to handle the insects.
“They have never encountered this before,” Kelly said. “They don’t have the defenses that ash trees in Asia have, so there is nothing really stopping them.”
Kelly said it can take some time before an infested tree shows signs of decay, but early indications include cracks in the bark and branch fractures within the upper canopy.
Cities respond
For municipalities, the introduction of emerald ash borer has created an expensive and time-consuming dilemma for city staff.
Dubuque City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said any ash trees that are on city property or are between public sidewalks and the curb are the responsibility of the city. Ash trees infested with emerald ash borer die over a period of several years, but as they slowly degrade, it’s likely that tree limbs will snap off, creating a potential safety hazard and financial liability for the city.
To avoid this, the City of Dubuque and many other surrounding municipalities have devoted sizable resources to removing infested ash trees before they can cause damage. However, the sheer quantity of them in the area has made it challenging for staff to keep up.
“I think we’re a little behind,” said Fehsal. “We’re doing OK with the higher-mortality-rate trees for now.”
In 2015, there were about 1,750 ash trees identified on city property in Dubuque. Since then, about 600 have been removed, and an additional 300 are being chemically treated to prevent death.
Some areas of the city have higher concentrations of the trees than others.
For example, about 80 ash trees are on Jackson Street between East 12th and 32nd streets, said city urban forester Tom Kramer.
“Next year, you can expect to see a lot of them on Jackson to start to be removed,” he said. “They are a lot further along than other trees in town.”
He pointed to the residential neighborhoods near Hempstead High School as another area with a high concentration of ash trees.
The cost to remove these trees and the related workload has been substantial, Fehsal said.
Ash tree removal can cost $1,000 to $3,000 per tree, and the city only has a four-person crew for tree removal. But that group is not devoted solely to ash trees. They are responsible for removing any dying or storm-damaged tree in the city — which sometimes includes many non-ash trees.
The city has gotten to the point where it also is hiring contractors to do some tree removal. Fehsal said about $45,000 has been set aside this fiscal year for that purpose, but even with the extra help, there are still concerns about the city falling behind.
“We’re starting to notice a lot of decline,” he said. “These next few years could be even worse.”
It is estimated that it will cost the city about $1.5 million to remove all of its ash trees.
Fehsal said an agreement with Bill Miller & Sons Logging currently allows the city to dispose of the trees, but officials are investigating options to potentially sell them instead.
While municipalities are primarily focused on trees on public property, there is also some concern over the numerous ash trees on private land.
Luke Peters, parks and recreation director for the City of Platteville, Wis., said city officials are confident in their means to remove the about 200 ash trees on city property.
“We’re in better shape than most communities,” Peters said.
However, he said officials are more concerned about the ash trees on private land.
Many property owners in Platteville have not addressed them yet, he said, and there is a concern that they all will wait until branches start falling, leading to a large wave of tree-removal requests that outnumber what local companies can handle.
“We are trying to ring the alarm bells as best we can,” Peters said. ”Our biggest worry is that we won’t have enough private resources to take down all these trees at the same time.”
Private landowners are feeling that cost as well.
Bellevue (Iowa) Golf Club located 147 ash trees on its property during a tree survey a few years ago. Since then, extensive work has been done to remove the trees before they become a potential safety risk for golfers. That includes 85 trees that were cut down on Monday.
“It’s going to change the view of each hole,” said Jeff Frank, golf course superintendent. “We’ve had volunteers that have helped us take them down. If we didn’t have that community support, it would have been a cost that we probably couldn’t absorb.”
Stephanie Small, community manager for Table Mound Mobile Home Park, said about 380 ash trees were identified at the mobile home parks bearing that name in the Key West area. As trees have been removed, the aesthetic of the park has changed greatly, she said.
“It’s really bare compared to what it used to be,” Small said. “It makes everything look empty.”
While public entities struggle to keep up with removing ash trees, some private companies have benefited greatly.
Mike Lyons, co-owner of Lyons Logging and Tree Care, of Dubuque, said his company has seen a significant increase in tree-removal requests in the last several years. He estimated that his company has removed about 400 ash trees in 2019 so far.
“It’s been hard to keep up with all the calls we are receiving,” Lyons said. “Right now, we’re just trying to prioritize the trees that are the most hazardous.”
While tree removal is the most common method of dealing with infested ash trees, some local businesses also offer chemical treatment to keep the tree alive.
Jon Kelly owns Mississippi Valley Tree Experts, which provides ash-tree treatments. He said treating a tree involves installing a device to distribute a steady stream of insecticides through its vascular system. Ash borer larvae that try to feed on the tree are killed by the chemicals.
While the process can be expensive, Kelly said, many residents are opting to save trees to which they feel connected.
“If their tree is important to them, they can save it,” Kelly said. “Emerald ash borer is a gloomy story overall, but it can be very bright for your tree.”
The aftermath
While the immediate impact of emerald ash borer has been significant, the unanswered questions include how long it will take for the disease to take its toll on the area, what will be the long-term impacts and how will municipalities respond in bringing their tree population back up.
For some parts of the tri-state area, ash trees make up as much as 25% of the forest population, and Kelly said it is likely that nearly all of the current adult trees will be killed in the next 10 years.
However, that doesn’t mean that ash trees will disappear.
Kelly described ash trees as aggressive germinators. Even as many ash trees are dying, many more are sprouting from the ground. While those trees growing might be seen as a positive sign, that also means that emerald ash borers will continue to have a steady food source.
“(The ash trees) appear to be keeping ahead of it,” Kelly said. “It’s going to be interesting seeing what happens with the ash tree in the future.”
Dave Asche, district forester with Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said he believes that ash tree numbers will be greatly reduced by the ash borer, but they won’t be wiped out.
To support that assertion, he pointed to the American elm. While Dutch elm disease was devastating to the Iowa elm tree population, there still are estimated to be more than 50 million elm trees in Iowa, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“When Dutch elm disease came through, people thought the elm would be gone, but elm is the number one species as far as number in the state of Iowa,” Asche said. “If you walk through the areas where emerald ash borer has been, you can still see ash all over.”
In fact, it is likely that ash trees will survive emerald ash borer in the same way that elm trees survived Dutch elm disease.
As a sort of defense mechanism, Asche said, ash trees disperse seeds at a rapid rate when they are stressed by exterior factors, such as an insect infestation. Elms behave similarly and used that to maintain their population, despite the spread of Dutch elm disease.
“When they are stressed, they dump seeds out like crazy,” Asche said. “Those ash will remain and start to grow, while the emerald ash borer will deplete its food source and move on.”
While it is possible that ash trees could rebound from emerald ash borer, Asche said he isn’t certain. Emerald ash borer could maintain its population if ash trees continue to produce enough of a viable food source, creating a perpetual cycle of rapid growth and decay.
A study conducted by researchers at Penn State University this year concluded it is likely most adult ash trees will be wiped out by emerald ash borer, but a select few with a unique genetic makeup will survive.
Whatever happens to the ash trees, the question still remains for municipalities and private landowners of what to plant in their wake.
No one knows what the next mass killer of trees will be.
When elms died off in the 1960s and 1970s, Kelly said, many replaced them with ash trees — a decision they regret now.
To avoid a repeat, many municipalities are choosing to not gamble on another single species and instead are investing in tree diversity. With a wider variety of trees being planted, the next invasive species that makes its way to America might not be so devastating.
“We are really focusing on planting a wide diversity of trees,” Fehsal said. “We know that there is the potential for something like this to happen again, but it won’t be as devastating if we have a wide variety of different species.”