Hundreds of suits, ties, blazers and socks of various colors and sizes are neatly packed inside storage lockers, ready for job seekers in need of a new outfit without the hefty price tag.
In exchange for the clothing, the only requirement is that those in search of a new job agree to receive support aimed at helping them find and secure work meaningful to them.
“It’s not just about giving someone a new suit because everyone is going to need a suit and a pair of dress pants,” said Josh Jasper, executive director of Dubuque nonprofit Resources Unite. “It’s also about giving people a sense of confidence — reminding people that they can do something.”
Greg Dardis, of Dardis Communications, recently donated men’s clothing with a reported estimated value of more than $600,000 to Resources Unite in an effort to ensure “underprivileged” people in the area have everything they need as they look to enter the workforce. The clothing came from Dardis’ clothing store, Dardis Clothiers, which has closed as Dardis transitions his efforts to launch the nonprofit The Dardis Foundation.
“Our nonprofit will be working with underprivileged young adults at the high school and college level,” Dardis said. “Our mission is to provide them with practical skills that they will need in the real world such as communicating with impact, managing their brand and being able to sell themselves.”
As the foundation gets started, Dardis decided to partner with Resources Unite to assist with connecting people in need to the clothes available, while also spreading the word about the skills classes The Dardis Foundation offers as well as the services provided by Resources Unite.
“There are a lot of folks that we serve that need help in four days,” Jasper said. “We can help with some of that right now but then also connect them to the foundation beyond that.”
Jasper said Resources Unite has worked with a job coach at Northeast Iowa Community College in the past and also has a network of employers it relies on to help connect clients to jobs in the area.
“For us, it is very exciting,” he said. “We meet with a lot of people that are struggling at getting into meaningful employment. Our plan is to not only provide people with the appropriate dress attire but the soft skills to make sure that their resume is where it needs to be and then helping them with more effective communication skills.”
Dardis Communications has focused on helping people strengthen their communication skills for about two decades and already works with high school students and young adults. But the foundation will be able to target low-income high school students in need of the skills required to complete college applications, interview for first-time jobs and more.
Greg Dardis’ hope is to begin an annual capstone class for high school juniors that will not only supply them with clothing but give them the confidence and skills needed to find a job.
“We are seeing a big gap with oral and written communication, and this would be our way to provide that training to students,” he said. “This ties to what we do. We have been doing that training and development for a very long time.”
The recent clothing donation is a challenge to business leaders in the area to step up and make a donation of their own to support The Dardis Foundation with its efforts. In return, those companies will be able to partner with the foundation to recruit the students into their own companies when they begin looking for work, Dardis said.
“I wanted to start off with my own skin in the game,” he said. “I wanted to kick off with a big donation for underprivileged folks who are struggling with unemployment. We’ll continue to stay in touch with them, and the organizations that will be supporting our foundation will also be recruiting those students eventually. They can hand-select the best of the best.”